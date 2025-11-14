Ram Digest

Rams Speak on Cooper Kupp's Impending Return

The Los Angeles Rams showed a lot of love to one of the most defining figures of the McVay era

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to welcome home franchise legend and Super Bowl LVI hero Cooper Kupp on Sunday. Before what should be an emotional moment, multiple members of the organization spoke on Kupp, his impact, and his legacy.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford, who threw the game-winning pass to Kupp in Super Bowl LVI, talked about catching up with an old friend.

Matthew Stafford
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“I'm looking forward to seeing him," stated Stafford. "I haven't seen him in a while, probably before the season started in the summer. I’m looking forward to it. I'm glad he's feeling good and ready to rock and roll. He’s a lifelong friend of mine. Obviously, we'll be competing against him this weekend, but it’ll be good to see him.”

Puka Nacua

Nacua and Kupp formed a close bond from Nacua's rookie year in 2023. Nacua has often named Kupp as a mentor type of figure as both men possess a deep friendship.

Puka Nacua
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) after a touchdown during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A foreign feeling for sure," stated Nacua. "I know I'm excited to see him. We’ve exchanged some texts. You have some games that you remember the dates and this has been one that I'm excited for. It's the next one for us. It's a big one and it's the one we're preparing for, but I'll be excited to see ‘number 10’ [Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp] for sure.”

Jared Verse

Verse only played with Kupp for one season, expressing appreciation of his efforts in Los Angeles and his overall game.

“I didn't get to form a full relationship like [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] and especially [Quarterback Matthew] Stafford got to form with him, but it's going to be a [good] game. He's not dead or anything like that," stated Verse.

Jared Verse
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Like he said, he didn't die. But it’s going to be a good game. Especially because ‘Coop’ is a great player. He's going to make his plays. It's just going to be weird, when the ball is up in the air, I’m [now] hoping he doesn’t catch it.”

Chris Shula

The Rams defensive coordinator was asked if it was difficult to see Kupp on a different team?

Chris Shula
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, of course but that's part of the NFL," stated Shula. "I have a bunch of players that I love that are playing on defense for them, whether it's [Seahawks Linebacker] Ernest [Jones], [Seahawks Cornerback Derion Kendrick] ‘DK’, [Seahawks Linebacker Chris] ‘Pooh’ Paul is there. It's just part of the NFL. It's part of the business where guys are going to move on and play on other teams. Coaches are going to move on that you've coached with and you're going to be coaching against them. It is weird and it's tough, but it's also part of the game.”

Mike LaFleur

LaFleur was asked what Kupp brought to the Rams locker room. LaFleur, who was his offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024, was on the San Francisco 49ers sideline when he scored the Rams' only two touchdowns in their 2022 NFC Championship game triumph.

“Yeah, you knew from afar," stated LaFleur. "I was in this division for four years. Being away from the division for two years, particularly the 2021 year when he went for the triple crown, and then even coming out of Eastern Washington in 2017, that was my first year as a receiver coach in San Francisco. I had the opportunity to really dive in and study him and get to know him at the Combine and stuff like that."

Mike LaFleu
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Again, being in the building, that wasn't shocking at all. The command that he had of that receiver room, the ownership of his role and what he did both from a production standpoint, but the operation and how he went about his business, you could tell the other guys followed suit with it. No shock at all what kind of player he is and what kind of person he is. What a tremendous dude he is. It'll be good to see him on Sunday. Obviously, it'll be a little bit different. I've had quite a few opportunities to have to go against him before so it’s just another one."

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.