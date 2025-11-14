Rams Speak on Cooper Kupp's Impending Return
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to welcome home franchise legend and Super Bowl LVI hero Cooper Kupp on Sunday. Before what should be an emotional moment, multiple members of the organization spoke on Kupp, his impact, and his legacy.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford, who threw the game-winning pass to Kupp in Super Bowl LVI, talked about catching up with an old friend.
“I'm looking forward to seeing him," stated Stafford. "I haven't seen him in a while, probably before the season started in the summer. I’m looking forward to it. I'm glad he's feeling good and ready to rock and roll. He’s a lifelong friend of mine. Obviously, we'll be competing against him this weekend, but it’ll be good to see him.”
Puka Nacua
Nacua and Kupp formed a close bond from Nacua's rookie year in 2023. Nacua has often named Kupp as a mentor type of figure as both men possess a deep friendship.
A foreign feeling for sure," stated Nacua. "I know I'm excited to see him. We’ve exchanged some texts. You have some games that you remember the dates and this has been one that I'm excited for. It's the next one for us. It's a big one and it's the one we're preparing for, but I'll be excited to see ‘number 10’ [Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp] for sure.”
Jared Verse
Verse only played with Kupp for one season, expressing appreciation of his efforts in Los Angeles and his overall game.
“I didn't get to form a full relationship like [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] and especially [Quarterback Matthew] Stafford got to form with him, but it's going to be a [good] game. He's not dead or anything like that," stated Verse.
"Like he said, he didn't die. But it’s going to be a good game. Especially because ‘Coop’ is a great player. He's going to make his plays. It's just going to be weird, when the ball is up in the air, I’m [now] hoping he doesn’t catch it.”
Chris Shula
The Rams defensive coordinator was asked if it was difficult to see Kupp on a different team?
"Yeah, of course but that's part of the NFL," stated Shula. "I have a bunch of players that I love that are playing on defense for them, whether it's [Seahawks Linebacker] Ernest [Jones], [Seahawks Cornerback Derion Kendrick] ‘DK’, [Seahawks Linebacker Chris] ‘Pooh’ Paul is there. It's just part of the NFL. It's part of the business where guys are going to move on and play on other teams. Coaches are going to move on that you've coached with and you're going to be coaching against them. It is weird and it's tough, but it's also part of the game.”
Mike LaFleur
LaFleur was asked what Kupp brought to the Rams locker room. LaFleur, who was his offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024, was on the San Francisco 49ers sideline when he scored the Rams' only two touchdowns in their 2022 NFC Championship game triumph.
“Yeah, you knew from afar," stated LaFleur. "I was in this division for four years. Being away from the division for two years, particularly the 2021 year when he went for the triple crown, and then even coming out of Eastern Washington in 2017, that was my first year as a receiver coach in San Francisco. I had the opportunity to really dive in and study him and get to know him at the Combine and stuff like that."
"Again, being in the building, that wasn't shocking at all. The command that he had of that receiver room, the ownership of his role and what he did both from a production standpoint, but the operation and how he went about his business, you could tell the other guys followed suit with it. No shock at all what kind of player he is and what kind of person he is. What a tremendous dude he is. It'll be good to see him on Sunday. Obviously, it'll be a little bit different. I've had quite a few opportunities to have to go against him before so it’s just another one."
