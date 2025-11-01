The Looming Question Facing the Rams vs. the Saints
The Los Angeles Rams are coming into Week 9 with a ton of momentum. They notched two straight wins by multiple scores, first downing the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens 17-3 before dominating the Jacksonville Jaguars in London 35-7. Those might not seem like great victories, but they could prove a lot more meaningful by season's end.
The Ravens were able to keep their season alive by getting a crucial win without Jackson, 30-16 over the Chicago Bears. They followed that up by blowing out the Miami Dolphins with their star quarterback under center, 28-6, in this week's Thursday Night Football matchup.
The Jaguars looked pitiful in Week 7, but they're 4-3 on the season and could continue to rise throughout the rest of the year. Regardless, LA is rolling right now behind an elite pass rush and one of the most lethal offenses in the NFL, featuring Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Kyren Williams.
Can Rams prove dominance over Saints
Unsurprisingly, the Los Angeles Rams are heavily favored over the New Orleans Saints. These are two teams on opposite spectrums of the NFL. The Rams are gearing up for another deep playoff run to give Matthew Stafford a shot at another Super Bowl in his twilight years. Meanwhile, the Saints are in the midst of a long rebuild.
In an effort to embark on a new winning era, New Orleans elected to bench second-year pro Spencer Rattler in favor of rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. Shough didn't show much in his first taste of NFL action. Now, he'll be thrown to the wolves against Jared Verse, Byron Young, and the rest of LA's mean pass rush.
The Rams are favored by 14.5 points. That line is no joke. NFL.com's panel of five editors picked LA over New Orleans by an average margin of 14.8. CBS Sports' Jordan Davani isn't afraid to pick the Rams against the Saints and the spread:
"I wasn't afraid to lay 14.5 points with the Colts vs. the Titans last week, and I'm not afraid to back the Rams coming off a bye here. Tyler Shough is going to make his first NFL start on the road vs. a defense that has allowed seven or fewer points in back-to-back games, and fewer than 10 points in six out of the last 11 games dating back to 2024."
"It's a big number, but this is simply one of the best teams in the NFL vs. one of the worst teams in the NFL that's starting a rookie quarterback against a talented defense."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all our key Rams' picks in each game this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on these predictions for Rams vs. Saints when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.