Rams Matthew Stafford Makes NFL History With Latest Performance
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams advanced to 7-2 on the season with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Rams, who have their best start since Super Bowl LVI, also have an MVP candidate in Matthew Stafford.
Stafford has been electric this season, increasing his efficiency with the continued use of 13 personnel. With bigger targets, Stafford has navigated various coverages, scoring repeadedly while protecting the football.
With another near-flawless performance, Stafford made NFL history.
Stafford's Historic Streak
According to NFL+, Stafford is the first player in NFL history with at leas four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in three straight games.
Over the last three games, Stafford has thrown for 743 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is the fourth highest passer in the NFL for yards and the leader for touchdowns. Stafford is also the only passer in the top ten for yards who has fewer than three interceptions.
Stafford on Staying Interception Free
Stafford, who hasn't thrown an interception since week three, spoke before the Rams played the New Orleans Saints on his recent form.
“I hope it's not luck," stated Stafford. "No, I think you have to go out and prove yourself every single week. Certain games shake out certain ways and sometimes the ball bounces your way and sometimes it doesn't. I'm just trying to go out there and make as many good decisions in a row as I possibly can."
"That's both with where the football is going and how I'm throwing it. Those are all decisions you have to make in a certain play. I try to make those decisions, go out there, trust myself. I trust my teammates and go let it hang out. If there's a turnover here or there or bad play here or there, move on. Find a way to impact the game in a positive way sooner rather than later.”
Stafford has had some near picks over the course of the season but the numbers and the film show that he's playing some of the best football in his entire career.
