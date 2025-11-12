Ram Digest

Five Questions the Rams Offense Must Answer Against the Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams offense is set to face their toughest test yet

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on a premier Seattle Seahawks defense for possession of first place in the NFC West. If the Rams hope to be successful, they must answer these questions.

1. Will the Rams' tight ends physically outmatch the Seahawks?

This game is set to be a must-watch showdown for true football fans. Sean McVay and Mike Macdonald. Two young coaches who are at the forefront of offensive and defensive evolution. McVay with his tight end heavy offense, Macdonald with his versatile defenders, placed in a scheme meant to continuously confuse and disorient.

With a defense filled with top players like Ernest Jones, Devon Witherspoon, and Nick Emmanwori, will the Rams' tight ends be able to find success against an opponent with a defense built to limit their production?

2. Will the Rams be able to sustain an offensive product without Davante Adams?

After leaving the 49ers game with an injury, Davante Adams' status for this week is unknown. Regardless of if Adams plays or not, there will be times in which he won't be on the field. The amount of times he isn't could determine this game.

With that being said, how do the Rams continue to attack, especially in the red zone, if they do not have Adams at full strength? Adams has scored six red zone touchdowns in the last three games.

3. Can Konata Mumpfield become the next Davante Adams?

As mentioned, Adams' status remains unknown. In the Rams' offense, whenever they place three tight ends as an appendix of the offensive line, the lone wide receiver out wide is Mumpfield.

He had a strong showing on the East Coast but with matchups set to limit the Rams' across the board, can Mumpfield and his route running be the difference if Adams can't do what he normally does?

4. How strong is the Rams' rushing attack?

The Seahawks have an elite rush defense, ranking third in the NFL for least amount of yards surrendered on the ground during the game. Kyren Williams has only rushed for over 100 yards this season. Thus, there's two questions.

Can the Rams get it going on the ground, especially with Williams, who did score twice last week and how do the Rams' split carries with Williams and Blake Corum? On top of that, how does the division of carries impact production?

5. Can Matthew Stafford be baited into throwing an interception?

Stafford hasn't thrown an interception in six games and has only thrown two all season. With that being said, he was baited into throwing one against Tennessee and it almost happened again against Indianapolis by simply setting the formation to display a certain coverage and then dropping a linebacker into the space Stafford presumed would be vacant.

No one is better at doing that than Macdonald so will Stafford be able to snuff out the traps?

