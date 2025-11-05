What the Rams Must Be Prepared for in Week 10
Exiting their bye week, the Los Angeles Rams dominated the New Orleans Saints in a game that was never in doubt for Sean McVay. He had his team playing with confidence, and they avoided a potential trap game against a team with renewed energy due to their quarterback change.
Looking ahead, the next game on their schedule is a rematch against a divisional opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. The last time these two played, the 49ers stunned the Rams at home and gave them one of their two losses on the season. How can they make sure that doesn't happen again?
Preparations Are in Order
The 49ers were hobbled in their week 5 matchup, and while they're still dealing with numerous injuries, they're healthier now than they were then. The most impactful player for them that's available this week who wasn't in their last matchup is George Kittle. He hasn't been playing up to his standard since coming back from injury, but he's still a threat the Rams will have to look out for on the field.
Other than that, the Rams will still be facing Mac Jones, as Brock Purdy is still dealing with his injury. Christian McCaffrey's still healthy, and he dominated the Rams' run defense the last time they met. The 49ers will be playing at home, so there are many advantages the 49ers have now that they didn't have before in their win.
This is all very concerning for the Rams, but there are some things that are going in their favor as well. For starters, this game won't be played on Thursday night, which means they have much more time to prepare their game plan and go over defensive adjustments to account for McCaffrey's dominance.
Jones and Kendrick Bourne absolutely tormented the Rams' secondary in their prior matchup, but I doubt that will happen again. The Rams traded for Roger McCreary for a reason, and their defense should be more prepared for their aerial and rushing attack due to them having a lot of film to go over in their week 5 loss.
Just like in week 5, heading into the match-up, this is a game the Rams must win. The stakes are higher now that they're tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West. The Rams swept the 49ers last season; they cannot allow the 49ers to do the same to them in 2025.
Never again miss one major story related to what the Rams must prepare for when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE