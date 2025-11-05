Ram Digest

What the Rams Must Be Prepared for in Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the San Francisco 49ers in week 10 on the road. What do they have to prepare for to ensure victory?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay at a press conference after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Exiting their bye week, the Los Angeles Rams dominated the New Orleans Saints in a game that was never in doubt for Sean McVay. He had his team playing with confidence, and they avoided a potential trap game against a team with renewed energy due to their quarterback change.

Looking ahead, the next game on their schedule is a rematch against a divisional opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. The last time these two played, the 49ers stunned the Rams at home and gave them one of their two losses on the season. How can they make sure that doesn't happen again?

Preparations Are in Order

Mac Jones
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field after a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 49ers were hobbled in their week 5 matchup, and while they're still dealing with numerous injuries, they're healthier now than they were then. The most impactful player for them that's available this week who wasn't in their last matchup is George Kittle. He hasn't been playing up to his standard since coming back from injury, but he's still a threat the Rams will have to look out for on the field.

Other than that, the Rams will still be facing Mac Jones, as Brock Purdy is still dealing with his injury. Christian McCaffrey's still healthy, and he dominated the Rams' run defense the last time they met. The 49ers will be playing at home, so there are many advantages the 49ers have now that they didn't have before in their win.

Christian McCaffrey
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs with the ball during a week 9 game between New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is all very concerning for the Rams, but there are some things that are going in their favor as well. For starters, this game won't be played on Thursday night, which means they have much more time to prepare their game plan and go over defensive adjustments to account for McCaffrey's dominance.

Jones and Kendrick Bourne absolutely tormented the Rams' secondary in their prior matchup, but I doubt that will happen again. The Rams traded for Roger McCreary for a reason, and their defense should be more prepared for their aerial and rushing attack due to them having a lot of film to go over in their week 5 loss.

Sean McVay
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just like in week 5, heading into the match-up, this is a game the Rams must win. The stakes are higher now that they're tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the NFC West. The Rams swept the 49ers last season; they cannot allow the 49ers to do the same to them in 2025.

Never again miss one major story related to what the Rams must prepare for when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.  SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Fernando Alfaro-Donis
FERNANDO ALFARO-DONIS

Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.