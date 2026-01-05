Rams Sean McVay Reflects on Win Over Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 37-20 on Sunday to cap off their 2025 regular-season. The Rams now shift their focus to the playoffs as they are set to play the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke to reporters from the podium, offering their perspectives from the game and a look towards their playoff opponent while players such as Jared Verse, Byron Young, Puka Nacua , Kyren Williams, and Colby Parkinson offered their time and perspectives from inside the team's locker room.

With the results of the game, the Rams enter the playoffs as the number one seed and it is their third straight playoff appearance.

McVay's Insight

After the game, McVay spoke about playing his starters and the work of a returning Tyler Higbee from injury.

“All those things are exactly right," stated McVay. "I think that's exactly what we wanted. I thought it was great to get pushed. We didn't really have a plan other than we came in to play good football and try to win the football game and we were able to accomplish that. I think a lot of things just naturally and organically came to life. And the thing I was the most proud of is the way that we finished the game. You go down three points. You're thinking, ‘What the hell's going on?’ And the guys just found a way to dig deep. Competitive greatness, being at your best when your best is required."

"That's what it was. That's what those guys did today. I’m proud of the group and now we move forward. It’s a cool opportunity to be able to earn a chance to be one of the 14 teams in this tournament. I know how difficult it is and how competitive this league is. And to go back to a place that… This team humbled us a handful of weeks ago. And so, what a great challenge. As a competitor, if this doesn't get you excited, then I don't know what the hell you're doing.”

McVay then commented on Higbee's return and outstanding play.

“How’d you think? Pretty damn good, didn't he? We were not expecting him to play that many snaps. [Tight End] Terrence Ferguson got a hamstring on Friday," stated McVay. "We thought we were going to just get him back in the mix and he played a ton of snaps, did a great job."

"I thought he was outstanding. To be able to have five catches for 91 yards and to make some of the plays that he made, you could just see there's a swag, there's a confidence. He's a true glue guy for us and it was awesome to be able to have him back out there.”

