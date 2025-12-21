Why Rams' Spirits Remain High After Seahawks Loss

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In the wake of the Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner spoke to reporters following the game. Turner remained positive after the loss, perpetuating the attitude of the team.

As the Rams look to move forward, head coach Sean McVay spoke on Turner 's positivity and how that rubs off on him.

McVay on Turner

The Rams have been in this spot before, having to stage late-season surges in 2023 and 2024 to make the playoffs. With their tickets already booked, the team is simply taking things day by day as they look to stay competitive in the conference and division.

“It's because of the people in that locker room," stated McVay. That's why I have such conviction that these setbacks will be set ups for comebacks. It's moments like this that if you allow it to define you or if you allow it to be demoralizing…Hey, listen, like I said to you guys last night, we wanted to win that game. We competed our tails off and it just didn't go down for us. I have no lost faith in this group. I'm so excited about the opportunity that we have to still be able to play football because in some instances, you play games like that and that represents the finale of your season."

"What I've seen from this group gives me confidence that, hey, does it make it more difficult for home [games] and all these other things? I'm not worried about that because I can't control that. I can't go backwards. It's okay to feel a little bit of disappointment, but how we channel that energy, that focus, that concentration towards the things that move us in the direction that we want is what's most important. That game's over with. They found a way to get it done."

"Hats off to them. There are a lot of things in that game that I'm excited about how we can build on and then there are some opportunities for us to be able to learn from it. When you talk to the coaches and the players, the thing that's just so amazing that it makes this game beautiful and why you guys and why we love it so much and why it just can be an absolute gut punch is we'd feel totally different if we match a route combination on a chip over the ball and stop a two-point play or we have a couple things go differently, but it didn't go down that way."

"You can't be afraid to get up and come back swinging. Guys like Kobie Turner , that's why he is a captain. We have a lot of guys that epitomize that and that's why I'm not at all discouraged. I'm excited and energized about how we respond because didn't want it, but this is an opportunity for us to be who we say we are and seen as better than anything we could say.”

