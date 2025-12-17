How Kobie Turner Took Over the Lions Game

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are officially in the postseason after defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday. In the Rams' victory, they needed everyone to play a role, especially after both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua went down with injuries.

While Nacua did return, it was the Rams' heroic efforts on defense in the second half as well as the rise of three different offensive players, that guided the team to victory. After the game, Colby Parkinson, Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner joined Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Puka Nacua in making post-game statements.

Parkinson, Corum, and Williams combined for five total touchdowns on Sunday while Turner committed the game-changing sack on Williams, a sack that gave Chris Shula control of the game in the second half.

Watch Kobie Turner's Full Press Conference

Shula Supports His Captain

On Monday, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula followed up on Turner's statements regarding the freedom to turn up their aggression in the second half. Turner stated that the defensive line was more passive with their attack as not to over-pursue the run in the first half, before they were given the green light to advance upfield.

“The second half, I think our guys just made plays and executed," stated Shula. "That's really all it was. It wasn't anything crazy that we did as far as scheme wise. I think a lot of the stuff in the first half was great players on their side, great schemes and great players making plays. We just talked about being one of 11, doing your job and hitting your shot. If you get a tip, go for it. I think that’s what [Defensive End]Kobie's [Turner] referring to [in his postgame comments].”

Shula would also comment on Turner and his work.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“He’s a stud," continued Shula. "You saw that one, obviously that huge sack on the… I think it was a second-and-10 and he just closes. He's a finisher. We’ve said that since his rookie year and why he’s had the numbers that he's had. He's always been able to work edges."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It's like one of those guys, we say it all the time, he doesn't have a lot of bad plays, very few bad plays. He's consistent. Every single time you better account for him and if you're not on it, if you settle up a little bit, then he's going to beat you. If he gets a chance, he's going to finish.”

