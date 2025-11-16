Ram Digest

Rams Superstar Details Challenges on Stopping Seahawks Offense

The Los Angeles Rams look to do two near-impossible tasks when they attempt to stop a Seattle offense that loves to play on the road

Brock Vierra

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The success and the failure of the Los Angeles Rams defense does not depend on one man, but often it is the select few who are burdened by the expectation of their greatness. For the Rams, it is a time-honored tradition to have defensive linemen hold expectations greater than themselves.

Names like Olsen, Jones, Lundy, Grier, Youngblood, Donald, and more carry a legacy that Jared Verse now holds. With control over the NFC West on the line and an opposing offense that possesses players like Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and more, Verse detailed the challenge he's about to undertake.

Jared Verse Shares His Thoughts on the Seahawks Offense

Verse, who was one of several Rams defenders to dominate both the Seahawks' offensive line and terrorize Darnold last season, spoke on Darnold's improvement while throwing under pressure. The Seahawks, who run a similar offensive scheme as the 49ers, are able to get the ball out quickly, leading to Darnold's improvement.

Jared Verse
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He's definitely getting after it, " stated Verse. "He's been able to make plays after getting pressured and people getting in his face. He's able to get out of the pocket. He's a fast runner. He can make plays with his feet too, but his arm's something that really stands out. He's a complete quarterback.”

The Scheme Behind the Success

Darnold's fit within the Shanahan offensive system was already known due to his time in San Francisco. However, in the Seahawks's system under Klint Kubiak, Darnold is running a more modern system with better players.

“It’s just a whole different system," commented Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "Last year they were real spread out and dropping back all the time, throwing it. Now with [Seahawks Offensive Coordinator] Klint [Kubiak] and Sam there it's a completely different feeling."

Sam Darnold
Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"They're really good at running the ball. They're physical. They're sound and they execute. They have playmakers everywhere. They have a really good line and quarterback who's playing really well at a really high level. It's going to be a huge challenge for us.”

The Seahawks ran a collegiate passing offense that allowed Geno Smith to use his arm and feet to his advantage. With their offensive revamp under Kubiak, the Seahawks put an emphasis on the offensive line, drafting Grey Zabel in the first round while players like Charles Cross have seen improved play.

The Detailed Approach to Defeating an Opponent

“I think he's a lot better than he was last year," commented Verse on Cross. "I think his feet move a lot better. I think he's able to take power a lot more and he's able to reset his hands [better]. Everybody has their weaknesses and that's something that we're going to try to get after but I think he's become a lot better of a player.”

Charles Cross
Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tackle Charles Cross (67) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With better protection, something he didn't have in Minnesota, Darnold has had the time to properly diagnose post-snap movements by defenders to fit the ball into tight windows. With that, Darnold has been a more critical passer in the pocket, something Verse referred to.

“Yeah, his reads are a lot different. The way he reads the field is a lot different. Before a little bit of pressure and he would not make the read that he thought was best at the time because he panicked. Now he's staying really calm under pressure, especially in the pocket.”

However, Verse remains committed to the cause, recognizing that there is a process to the success and he won't worry about Seattle until he can actually do something about it.

Jared Verse
Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) wearing the NFL gold shield patch during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“We’ll just keep being us, one day at a time," stated Verse. "We're not focused on the game too much today. We're focused on what we had to do today. We just finished our practices, now we'll focus on tomorrow.”

With his signature confidence and the maturity of a battle-tested veteran, Verse could be on the verge of his greatest display yet. A hunter who knows his enemy, we shall all be witnesses to his work in the field of battle.

