Rams Superstar Details Challenges on Stopping Seahawks Offense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The success and the failure of the Los Angeles Rams defense does not depend on one man, but often it is the select few who are burdened by the expectation of their greatness. For the Rams, it is a time-honored tradition to have defensive linemen hold expectations greater than themselves.
Names like Olsen, Jones, Lundy, Grier, Youngblood, Donald, and more carry a legacy that Jared Verse now holds. With control over the NFC West on the line and an opposing offense that possesses players like Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and more, Verse detailed the challenge he's about to undertake.
Jared Verse Shares His Thoughts on the Seahawks Offense
Verse, who was one of several Rams defenders to dominate both the Seahawks' offensive line and terrorize Darnold last season, spoke on Darnold's improvement while throwing under pressure. The Seahawks, who run a similar offensive scheme as the 49ers, are able to get the ball out quickly, leading to Darnold's improvement.
“He's definitely getting after it, " stated Verse. "He's been able to make plays after getting pressured and people getting in his face. He's able to get out of the pocket. He's a fast runner. He can make plays with his feet too, but his arm's something that really stands out. He's a complete quarterback.”
The Scheme Behind the Success
Darnold's fit within the Shanahan offensive system was already known due to his time in San Francisco. However, in the Seahawks's system under Klint Kubiak, Darnold is running a more modern system with better players.
“It’s just a whole different system," commented Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. "Last year they were real spread out and dropping back all the time, throwing it. Now with [Seahawks Offensive Coordinator] Klint [Kubiak] and Sam there it's a completely different feeling."
"They're really good at running the ball. They're physical. They're sound and they execute. They have playmakers everywhere. They have a really good line and quarterback who's playing really well at a really high level. It's going to be a huge challenge for us.”
The Seahawks ran a collegiate passing offense that allowed Geno Smith to use his arm and feet to his advantage. With their offensive revamp under Kubiak, the Seahawks put an emphasis on the offensive line, drafting Grey Zabel in the first round while players like Charles Cross have seen improved play.
The Detailed Approach to Defeating an Opponent
“I think he's a lot better than he was last year," commented Verse on Cross. "I think his feet move a lot better. I think he's able to take power a lot more and he's able to reset his hands [better]. Everybody has their weaknesses and that's something that we're going to try to get after but I think he's become a lot better of a player.”
With better protection, something he didn't have in Minnesota, Darnold has had the time to properly diagnose post-snap movements by defenders to fit the ball into tight windows. With that, Darnold has been a more critical passer in the pocket, something Verse referred to.
“Yeah, his reads are a lot different. The way he reads the field is a lot different. Before a little bit of pressure and he would not make the read that he thought was best at the time because he panicked. Now he's staying really calm under pressure, especially in the pocket.”
However, Verse remains committed to the cause, recognizing that there is a process to the success and he won't worry about Seattle until he can actually do something about it.
“We’ll just keep being us, one day at a time," stated Verse. "We're not focused on the game too much today. We're focused on what we had to do today. We just finished our practices, now we'll focus on tomorrow.”
With his signature confidence and the maturity of a battle-tested veteran, Verse could be on the verge of his greatest display yet. A hunter who knows his enemy, we shall all be witnesses to his work in the field of battle.
