McVay Gives Honest Opinion On Terrance Ferguson's Rookie Season

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams revolutionized football in 2025 with a historically high usage of 13 personnel. The personnel package, which requires three tight ends on the field at one time, was the perfect counter to modern NFL defenses, utalizing the Rams' deep tight end room.

As the Rams look to build upon their opening success, one player could make all the difference due to his ability to beat both defensive backs and linebackers in the passing game. Here's why the Rams are excited about Terrance Ferguson .

McVay Talks on Ferguson's Rookie Season

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke about Ferguson on Monday.

“I think he's a total stud," stated McVay. "I think the future is incredibly bright. I think what he did relative to all the moving parts… Everybody just sees us in 13 or 12, or he is playing in some different situational things in 11, but he's got the ability to basically play every skill position on our offense. That's every receiver spot. That's every tight end spot. That's a real credit to his overall maturity, his intelligence, his football instincts and makeup. I think he played with great toughness. I think the best is yet to come. He’s got an incredibly high ceiling, particularly as a receiver where he can be able to make plays short, intermediate and down the field."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"He can win from different locations whether that's attached, in the slot or out wide. I think we can maximize all of those things, but I thought he played a bunch of snaps. I think that production will naturally come. I’m really excited about him. I'm really excited about Colby [Parkinson] and Davis [Allen] continuing to take their next steps."

"I'm looking forward to seeing what ‘Higs’ [Tyler Higbee] wants to do and what he's feeling when the time is appropriate. I do think he had a really good rookie season and I think the best is yet to come. He's everything and that much more than I hoped he would be and I had tremendously high hopes for him. I think that he's going to be a huge part of what we're going to do for years to come.”

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams have high hopes that Ferguson will revolutionize the tight end position, ushering in a new era of versatility on offense. Ferguson looks to have the Rams' standard elevation of second year players, as he and Josaiah Stewart remain the pillars of the 2025 draft class.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.