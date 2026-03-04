Three Immediate Observations After Rams Acquire Trent McDuffie

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have executed their first major move of the 2026 campaign, trading multiple picks for cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie, a former first round pick with the Kansas City Chiefs, won two Super Bowls, three AFC Championships, and is a two-time All-Pro.

Going back to Kansas City is the 29th overall pick, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick. Here are three instant observations from the move.

1. This Was the Move to Make

There is no doubt that the Rams needed to address the cornerback position and for a team with a win-now mentality, they needed to add a piece who shares in that mindset. McDuffie , who already has two rings, wants to do away with the taste of losing the last Super Bowl he participated in, a Super Bowl in which he did not play well.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Rams want to be on top of the mountain again. McDuffie is an elite talent who will not only benefit from the Rams' pass rush; his abilities will also help shut down first and second options, giving the Rams' pass rushers more time to affect the quarterback. If I'm correct, the Rams are going to want to play with a single high safety, with two corners guarding the boundary, so Chris Shula can have eight defenders constantly causing havoc in or around the box. McDuffie is perfect for that style of football.

2. The Move Was a Steal For Los Angeles

Just months earlier, Suace Gardner, who is in the same draft class as McDuffie, was moved for Adonai Mitchell and two first-round picks. The Rams, who got McDuffie while retaining their 13th overall pick, their 2026 day two selections, and both their first and second round picks for 2027, got a steal for this caliber of player, especially as he enters a loaded roster.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is not a knock against the Chiefs, who had to move McDuffie or risk losing him for nothing next offseason. However, the Rams' patience and proper evaluation of the trade market were critical to adding McDuffie, while keeping the capital needed to take the roster to the next level.

3. This Move Sets Up An Even Bolder Move At The Position

As mentioned the Rams still have the 13th overall pick. To me, this is where you go for the jugular and unless there's a premier player available, this is where the Rams should add another cornerback. Emmanuel Forbes as one year left on his deal, along with a fifth-year option. Just enough time for a young corner to learn and grow before taking over for Forbes, lining up a strong partnership with McDuffie.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane (DB06) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Don't be surprised to see the Rams trade back as well, in order to accomplish both. For me, if Mansoor Delane is there, pull the trigger. But if the Rams have concerns about dealing with a bigger-bodied wide receiver, the Rams could add another talent in free agency or add Ahkello Witherspoon back as a reserve for specific situations.

