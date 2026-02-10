Three Instant Observations After Rams Hire Michael Hunter

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have hired Michael Hunter from the University of Tennessee to be their next defensive backs coach. Hunter, a former NFL player and National Championship coach with Ohio State, is now set to lead the Rams into a new era.

Here are three instant observations from the move.

1. Aubrey Pleasant's Role Will Change

Aubrey Pleasant , the Rams ' current assistant head coach and passing game coordinator, is interviewing for multiple defensive coordinator openings around the league. While Hunter's hire might have no correlation to the interest in Pleasant, the timing does seem to signal Pleasant could be leaving for a better opportunity.

Even if Pleasant returns, his main job was to coordinate the Rams' defensive secondary. With Hunter coming in, I see this move as allowing Pleasant to have more control over the development of the secondary as well as a bigger input in game-planning, in-game strategy, and overall team development. If Pleasant doesn't leave this offseason, I see this move as getting him ready to be the Rams DC next offseason as Chris Shula will once again be a top candidate.

2. The Rams Are Overhauling Their Entire Secondary

Regardless of whatever coaching domino effects are in place, Hunter is filling a role that was shared last season. This signals an emphasis on defensive back improvement and considering Hunter's work at the collegiate level, this will allow the Rams to stay at the forefront of the evolving world of defensive coverages.

While the Rams gain an advantage tactically, as Hunter helped Matt Patricia bridge the gap between NFL and collegiate concepts last season at Ohio State, another bonus is that Hunter was critical in the development of Denzel Burke and Davison Igbinosun. Igbinosun is a 2025 First Team All-Big Ten selection and will be in the 2026 NFL Draft.

3. Expect Familiar Faces To Return Next Season

With the advancement in ideology comes the question of how to properly support the thought with the pieces to execute it. While I still believe the Rams will search for a lockdown corner in free agency or the draft, I also think the Rams want to supplement that incoming piece with familiar talent.

Don't be surprised to see Cobie Durant and/ or Kam Curl back in Los Angeles next season due to their skillsets, familiarity with the scheme, and ability to make plays when put in the proper position, something Hunter will help with.

