Three Reasons Why the Cleveland Browns Want Rams Aubrey Pleasant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams could lose another top coach to promotion as assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant has interviewed for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator opening.

The Browns have a tremendous defensive unit and here are three reasons why the Browns want to speak with Pleasant and possibly make him their next defensive mastermind.

1. Unlock Myles Garrett At An Historic Level

Garrett already set the NFL record for single-season sacks last year on his way to winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in three seasons. However, Garrett, who only turned 30 last December, is a man hitting his peak and Pleasant can get the most out of him.

Jared Verse and Byron Young were able to get the numbers in QB pressures and hurries that they did because Pleasant knows how to build a secondary to complement the pass rush. With a player like Garrett and the entire Browns defense, Pleasant would have to pen to give Garrett the extra second he needs to possibly be the first player to break 25 sacks in one season.

2. Dominate the Skies of the NFC North

It's not lost on the Browns that the strength of their franchise lays with their defense. While their front seven gets a bunch of love and rightfully so, the Browns secondary is littered with playmakers or players who I think will become playmakers under Pleasant's tuteledge if he gets hired.

I'm not exaggerating when I say Pleasant is one of the best defensive back developers in the NFL. The Browns already have talents like Denzel Ward, Tyson Campbell, and possibly Martin Emerson if the Browns re-sign him and if Emerson comes back healthy from injury.

The NFC North has incredible and knowledgeable quarterbacks so Pleasant's ability to control the skies will give the pass rush time to inflict more pressure to induce more mistakes.

3. Put the Browns in Position to Win In Unique Situations

Let's be real, the Browns are not a good football team because their offense is atrocious and their Special Teams was not good. With new minds, new results are expected but the Browns do not have the pieces in place to randomly start dominating.

Pleasant' s defense can produce points/ short yardage situations and when the weather begins to get cold, the Browns will have a strategic advantage with an opportunistic defense in a division that likes to get things muddy.

