Rams Have This Cheaper Option To Replace Tutu Atwell

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' history with Tutu Atwell is a confusing one. There's mutual love and respect, but the production and opportunities simply have not been there, despite Atwell proving his abilities time and time again.

With Atwell expected to be a free agent, another could replace Atwell for a fraction of the cost.

Bringing in Speed From New England Via Kansas City

When Tyquan Thornton was drafted by the New England Patriots, he wouldn't know it, but his career would suffer from the issues associated with the final years of Bill Belichick and the disaster that was Jerrod Mayo's only season in charge.

However, his talent remains evident and his promise is slowly coming to fruition.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyquan Thornton poses on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron stated that Thornton was one of his top under-the-radar free agents in 2026 after reigniting his career with the Chiefs.

"After an underwhelming start to his career with the Patriots, Thornton joined the Chiefs and rejuvenated his career," stated Cameron. "The move to a more potent offensive unit allowed him to showcase his elite speed as a deep threat capable of taking the top off defenses, with his 27.8-yard average depth of target leading all pass catchers with at least 100 routes."



Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"While he wasn’t featured heavily, his fit as a complementary piece within an aggressive scheme shone through. His six receptions on throws targeted 30 or more yards downfield during the regular season ranked as the third most in the NFL, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (nine) and fellow free agent Alec Pierce (seven)."



"Entering his age-26 season, and projecting to have just a $5 million price tag, Thornton would make for a high-potential, cost-effective addition to a receiving corps that isn’t afraid of taking shots downfield."

Why The Rams Might Be Interested

Young, extremely fast, is able to spread defenses vertically and horizontally, rarely targeted and utilized outside of the occasional deep ball. That sounds a lot like Tutu Atwell doesn't it? Well, it's a good thing all those characteristics are possessed by Thornton, and he's likely to cost half of what Atwell did in 2025.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) is congratulated by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) after he ran for a touchdown on an 88-yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There are questions about Thornton's utilization, as the Rams already have Xavier Smith and have promising talents in Brennan Presley and Mario Williams. However, Thornton's speed and size are different, and with Matthew Stafford's propensity to launch footballs without warning, having a player like Thornton would give the Rams the threat that forces teams to play with two high safeties, allowing others to gain yards underneath.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.