Is USC Superstar the Perfect Piece For Rams Offense?
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are going to have to reevaluate their receiver room after this season after being afflicted with injuries.
USC Produces Another Trojan Superstar Pass Catcher
A player whom I personally have been covering since last season, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon has taken a massive leap in his game, establishing one of the premier pass-catching duos in the NFL with Ja'Kobi Lane.
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick named Lemon as a player who has greatly improved his draft stock after another solid day of production.
"Lemon has already played his way into a likely first-round selection, but he had another stellar outing in the Trojans’ 38–17 victory over Northwestern," stated Flick. "The 5' 11", 195-pounder caught 11 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown, marking his fourth game this season with over 125 receiving yards and his third with at least 150 yards. He added a rushing touchdown."
"Lemon is a route technician, with terrific run-after-catch skills and the explosiveness to hit big plays. In a competitive race for the draft’s second-best receiver spot behind Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, Lemon is a strong candidate."
Lemon, who's been playing since his first year on campus, is a 2024 All-Big Ten Third Team Selection and has 61 receptions, 937 yards, and seven touchdowns this season.
What Drafting Lemon Would Mean For the Rams
From a football standpoint, a lot of things. From a business standpoint, if Lemon is able to mimic his play in the NFL, it could mean everything.
For Lemon the player, he is a shifty pass catcher who has displayed the ability to develop into a legitimate top NFL route runner. When I look at his game, I see elements of Ja'Marr Chase, Keenan Allen, and Eric Metcalf. He's hard to tackle in open space, continually makes clear strides in year-to-year production, and would be a perfect piece to help with Davante Adams' transition away from the organization if the Rams and Adams do not reach an extension on his current contract.
On top of that, he would provide the production needed to maintain the Rams' standards with a cap hit that doesn't hurt at all. He would also be a USC superstar playing in Los Angeles. At this point, the question about Lemon has become what don't you love about him?
