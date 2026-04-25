Rams Landing Max Klare Was the Steal of Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The term ‘draft steal’ tends to get overused when it comes to the NFL Draft. While it doesn’t usually apply to a player selection in the second round, the Los Angeles Rams taking tight end Max Klare might be the exception.

Initially, the selection of Klare might not make sense. He gives the Rams five tight ends and they just took a tight end last year in the second round with Terrance Ferguson. However, after moving to more 13 personnel in the middle of the year, it increased the value of the tight end position in the offense and made having depth a necessity. Additionally, the contracts of Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen expire at the end of the year.

It wouldn’t have been surprising had the Rams taken Kenyon Sadiq with the 13th overall pick in the first round. Instead, the Rams opted for Ty Simpson and took Klare with the 61st overall pick in the second round.

Again, it’s not often that a player in the second round is eligible for the term ‘draft steal’. With that said, Klare was taken outside of the top 50 and brings the upside that could make him the best tight end in the class.

Prior to the college football season, Klare was in contention for the best tight end in the class with Sadiq. In 2024, Klare was the top receiving option in the Purdue offense. He led the team in yards with 685. No other player had more than 400 yards. Klare also led the team in receptions with 51, which was more than two times the next closest player in the offense.

Klare transferred from Purdue to Ohio State, where he went from being the top receiving option to arguably the fourth option. In an offense with Carnell Tate, who was taken fourth overall, and Jeremiah Smith, Klare was definitively the third option in the offense.

Still, while the production dropped, he still had a solid season with 43 receptions for 448 yards. However, due to the dip, Klare dropped behind Sadiq as the TE1. Klare went from being a special prospect at the tight end position to being an afterthought because of the skill players around him. Klare didn’t necessarily get worse, but simply wasn’t used as often.

That’s part of what makes the selection of Klare exciting. Sadiq was likely overhyped as a prospect because of his insane athleticism and 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He was likely closer to Kyle Pitts as a prospect than Brock Bowers. With Klare in the second round, the Rams aren’t taking quite as big of a risk.

“At his best, Klare has the kind of movement profile that often develops into a complete pass-catcher,” said Reception Perception’s Max Toscano. “The ability he showed at Purdue to beat man coverage, create after the catch, and handle a full-time in-line role on top of that could make him an All-Pro. If an NFL team believes they can get that back, he may just be their TE1 in this class.”

If Klare ends up as an All-Pro and the best tight end in the class at the 61st overall pick, the Rams absolutely got a steal. He may not produce immediately as a rookie due to the current depth on the roster. However, heading into Years 2 and 3, the upside will be there for Klare, especially if the Rams lean into 12 and 13 personnel.

Klare may be a ‘draft steal’ in a traditional sense, but the context matters. In an offense that may lean into heavier personnel, the opportunity will be there, like it was for Klare at Purdue. If he develops into that player, it will stand out as one of the best picks of their draft and one of the biggest wins of Day 2.

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