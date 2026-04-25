Rams UDFA Tracker: Every Signing and Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The NFL draft is officially in the books after the Los Angeles Rams made five selections. However, general manager Les Snead will still be working the phones hard over the next few hours and days as he looks to bring in some of the top undrafted free agents. In past years, the Rams have found starters such as Alaric Jackson and Omar Speights.

With their first pick, the Rams finally got head coach Sean McVay quarterback as they shocked the NFL and took quarterback Ty Simpson. In the second round, the Rams seem to be leaning into 13 personnel after drafting Ohio State tight end Max Klare. The Rams also added offensive line depth with offensive tackle Keagan Trost. On Day 3, the Rams wrapped up with wide receiver CJ Daniels and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III.

13th Overall: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

61st Overall: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

93rd Overall: OT Tim Keagan, Missouri

197th Overall: WR CJ Daniels, Miamia

232nd Overall: DL Tim Keenan III, Alabama

It was a solid class for the Rams as they look to build off what was a strong 2025 season that finished in the NFC Championship game. While this class doesn't have any immediate impact players, the Rams will hope that they can help contribute as they push for a Super Bowl. Entering the draft, the Rams had a lot of flexibility. The pick of Simpson may grab headlines, but the Rams prioritized depth acrss the roster. Klare adds another layer to an offensive looks to lean heavily into 12 and 13 personnel. Daniels and Keen late in the draft should be able to fit speciifc roles.

Again, the Rams will look to add to the class with undrafted free agents. This is a place they’ve been active in the past. With the strength of the roster, it would be surprising if the Rams added a lot of players, but they will certainly make some additions. While the Rams may be a little less active with their undrafted free agents than they have been in the past, they could still look to add more than 10 players. This is a roster that still needs some depth and hitting on an undrafted free agent or two would certainly help with that. Some of the top players still available include linebacker Deontae Lawson from Alabama or Oregon tackle Isaiah World.

Stay tuned right here for all of the undrafted free agent updates!

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