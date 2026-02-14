Three Top Free Agents That Would Complete The Rams' Defense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defense was close to being championship caliber but they had too many holes to win in all.

Three free agents from a list put together from Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim would be perfect additions for the team. Here's why.

Devin Lloyd

Lloyd had a career resurrection last season, putting in the work to change the narrative on his career. With Nate Landman and Omar Speight under contract next season, the Rams have enough to move forward but they lack depth at the position and the lack of a true coverage linebacker stunted their ability to compete for a championship.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs on the field before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"The Jaguars defense had a resurgence under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, and few players capitalized more than linebacker Devin Lloyd ," stated Geitheim. "The 27-year-old linebacker picked off five passes while earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career."

With the variety of defensive packages the Rams like to put on the field, Lloyd would be used in a variety of ways to cover up holes the Seahawks and 49ers exploited in 2025.

Jaelan Phillips

I have been on the Jaelan Phillips train to the Rams for over a year now and his recent production proves his value. He put in a healthy year of work, his role would allow Byron Young to play more of the Michael Hoecht role, and with his addition, Jared Verse could be used more as a run stopper as he develops as a pass rusher.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Though the Eagles fell short of their goals this season, Jaelan Phillips proved to be an impactful midseason addition for Philadelphia," stated Geitheim. "The 26-year-old has expressed interest in returning to the Eagles, but if he does hit the open market, there should be plenty of teams interested in the talented young linebacker. After missing significant time due to injuries in recent seasons, Phillips played in all 17 games this season which should only boost his value."

Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson was another top candidate on the list and his ability to play on the inside would give the Rams a strategic advantage, especially as they must improve their pass rush from their base run defense, something opponents took advantage of last season.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) is double-teamed by Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) and guard Aaron Banks (65) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, October 12, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is coming off a 2025 season that saw him limited to seven games and four sacks due to injury, but he should still garner plenty of interest from around the league," stated Geitheim. "After all, it’s not often a premier pass rusher hits free agency, particularly after he just led the NFL in sacks in 2024."

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.