Rams Are In Position for Offseason's Boldest Move

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have kept their lips sealed on what their offseason ambitions will be but for a franchise that is set to spend over nine figures in extensions, free agents, and the 2026 NFL Draft class, their boldest move might be on the horizon.

It's no secret that the Maxx Crosby situation in Las Vegas is about to reach a critical point, where Crosby either decides to stick with the Raiders or venture out elsewhere. If Crosby is ready to move on, despite the Raiders' best efforts to keep him, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes a trade will be executed this week and has reported that the Rams have checked in on Crosby.

Breer's Report

Based on what Breer had to say, the Rams are ready to execute a deal as soon as possible, if the trade and the subsequent cost makes sense for the organization.

"I’d lean toward a Maxx Crosby trade happening, and maybe this week," stated Breer. "But there’s going to have to be some needle-threading. I don’t think the Raiders want to go through the song-and-dance of shopping him, nor do I believe Crosby wants it advertised that he’s looking for suitors, given his bond with owner Mark Davis, and his view of himself as a Raider."



Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Breer would add that the impending free agent market and Crosby's documented health issues will be massive factors in determining Crosby's trade value. However, before teams are set to flash the cash in free agency, Crosby's future will have to be decided before all the cash is spent and the market for suitors dwindles.

"There’s also logic to the idea that it’s time for Crosby, who very badly wants to win, and the team, to move on," continued Breer. "The Raiders will almost certainly have a rookie quarterback playing in the fall, and it could take a year or two to get the roster to where it needs to be. Would Crosby still be in his prime then? Would the Raiders be able to get the same price a year or two from now that they might bring home this week?"



Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"These are the questions the Raiders will have to ask themselves, weighing keeping one of the NFL’s best players against having more capital to build a team that Fernando Mendoza has a great chance to grow with."



"We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability."

What Does This Mean

This means that the Crosby saga is about to hit a breaking point. What goes down with Crosby will directly affect how the Rams navigate this offseason, especially with playoff contenders in the NFC expressing interest in the star defender.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Les Snead has only made one selection in the first round during the McVay era, and considering he went on record to state that the Rams are set to make the most out of Matthew Stafford's final years, this move, especially considering Crosby's closeness to Davante Adams, is approaching the peak of interest.

If this trade is to happen, it's most likely this week. If not, expect the Rams to make one or two bold moves in free agency.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.