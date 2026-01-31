Three Wide Receiver Options For the Rams to Consider

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With Tutu Atwell expected to depart, the Los Angeles Rams are in need of a veteran wide receiver who can fill out the room.

ESPN recently released a list of 32 impending free agents, one from each NFL team. Here's three pass catching options the Rams should explore.

Jauan Jennings

The Evaluation

"After a training camp injury and a contract stalemate that resulted in some added 2025 incentives but not a lucrative extension, Jennings will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time," wrote ESPN's Nick Wagoner. "He's coming off an up-and-down season that was marred by multiple injuries, but he set a career high with nine touchdowns. The Niners will move on from Brandon Aiyuk while Ricky Pearsall has struggled to stay healthy, which makes receiver a significant need this offseason. A Jennings return will depend largely on where his market goes as San Francisco wouldn't mind keeping him if the price is right."

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Call

Jennings has been known to induce his fair share of fights but the important note is that it is always with the other team. Besides that, Jennings is the perfect WR3. As we saw in Chicago, the Rams lack a surgical option on third down and with Davante Adams having suffered an injury to end the regular season, Jennings ability to be a WR2 would be a much desired luxury.

I would say yes but only at the right price, and it seems Jennings is looking for a big payday.

Jalen Coker

The Evaluation

"You might think it's running back Rico Dowdle, who led the Panthers in rushing with 1,076 yards," wrote ESPN's David Newton. "But with Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks under contract and Dowdle's salary demand likely high, re-signing the former South Carolina star seems unlikely. That makes exclusive rights free agent Coker a priority to get signed to a long-term deal. Carolina can simply retain him with a one-year league-minimum tender, but since coach Dave Canales has already said Coker, a 2024 undrafted player out of Holy Cross, will enter the offseason as the No. 2 receiver behind Tetairoa McMillan, the time to lock him down is now."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Call

This situation is a bit different due to the restrictions on Coker. This is a situation where the Rams would have to execute a trade to go and grab Coker but considering what he did to the Rams in the regular season and the playoffs, this might be a trade to explore.

The price tag might be high, but if Coker feels disgruntled, he could be in a position to be traded. If that happens, the Rams would have to extend him, potentially canning Coker as an option from the start. I think his price will be a bit too high for such a bold move.

Deebo Samuel

The Evaluation

"Washington traded a fifth-round pick to obtain Samuel last offseason, and he responded with a team-high 72 catches -- the second most in his career -- for 727 yards and five touchdowns," stated ESPN's John Keim. "He was not a big factor in the run game (only 17 attempts) partly due to the Commanders needing him more at receiver with other starters injured."

"The Commanders need another true receiver, one with downfield speed, opposite Terry McLaurin, but Samuel could still help as a versatile chess piece. The question is cost: Samuel made $17.5 million last season, but that's a steep price to pay for someone who just turned 30 and isn't the primary receiver."

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Call

This is another massive question but the more I think about the possibilities Samuel presents, the more I like the idea. At this point in Samuel's career, he wants to go after championships, and it appears the window is closed in Washington.

In Los Angeles, he'll be a multi-use tool that can generate offense from any position on the field. I'm on board with grabbing an old rival from the past.

