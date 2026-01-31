Rams Free Agency Primer on Who Is Up, Who is Next

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have begun working towards the 2026 season and the first thing they'll need to address is which impending free agents will stay with the organization and which ones will go. Keep track of your favorite players below.

Free Agent Primer

In terms of the free agents the Rams have on their books in the next month or so, Los Angeles will have to quickly determine the fates of these players.

Rob Havenstein

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) acknowledges the crowd with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tutu Atwell

Tyler Higbee

Jimmy Garoppolo

D.J. Humphries

Roger McCreary

Ahkello Witherspoon

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jake McQuaide

Nick Vannett

Troy Reeder

Ronnie Rivers

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) celebrates after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Derion Kendrick

David Quessenberry

Keir Thomas (RFA)

Xavier Smith (ERFA)

Justin Dedich (ERFA)

Harrison Mevis (ERFA)

Nick Hampton (FRA)

Who the Rams select to retain has yet to be seen but this offseason marks a fundamental shift in team-building strategy. Having signed Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, and Nate Landman to extensions, the Rams displayed a willingness to evolve their process and allocate resources to positions that were once deemed more easy to replace.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if those moves are an indicator of a shift in philosophy.

“I think what’s cool about it is that it represents that there still are…You say it's a position, but what about this player? What about Nate Landman and Quentin Lake? They are a linebacker and ‘Q’ plays safety, plays the star for us, but who are they as people? What do they represent? How do they elevate the spaces that they're in and the people that they're around? I think it does say something about those individuals in particular, relative to some of the history that you're alluding to but that's what it's always about," stated McVay. "This is always about people. You have individual positions and different markers and things like that, but it still does boil down to those human beings."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Those are the kind of guys that you feel really good about wanting to be on these challenging journeys with and be able to work through and stay humble in the good times and be able to stay steady in some of the moments of adversity. I think that's more what that is a reflection of. There have also been some learning ‘ops’ [opportunities]."

"It's evolving and it's never static and steady. If we talked about the evolution of position value and different things like that, number one it’s always about the players. Also, those things evolve on a year-to-year basis because this league, coaches and players do such a good job of making it as challenging as possible to sustain a certain level of success.”

With veteran players like Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Tutu Atwell on the chopping block, only time will tell how much their prior work plays into present negotiations.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.