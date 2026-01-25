Rams vs Seahawks NFC Championship Live Game Thread

Seattle, WA -- The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will face off in the NFC Championship for a Super Bowl appearance. This will be the third time these divisional foes have matched up this season, and it is their most important by far.

Their previous games decided which team would earn the number one seed and a bye week. The Seahawks won when it mattered most, but both of their games were decided by one score, which included a game that went to overtime. The stakes couldn't be higher. What do the Rams have to be on the lookout for to come out victorious?

What To Look Out For

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

No Darnold, No Problem

The Rams have had no problems dismantling Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in the past, dating back to his lone playoff start with the Minnesota Vikings. Darnold gets flushed in the pocket when he faces pressure, and the Rams' defensive line has faced him enough times to know how to make him uncomfortable.

This season alone, he has a 2 - 6 touchdown-to-interception ratio against the Rams. I am positive that the Rams will be able to force Darnold into making mistakes. Surprisingly, despite all of the pressure they've sent Darnold this season, they've yet to take him down for a sack. Unfortunately for the Rams, the Seahawks just won a playoff game in dominant fashion, where he wasn't asked to do much.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

What makes the Seahawks so dangerous is that they've already endured a Darnold meltdown against the Rams. He threw four interceptions in their first meeting this season, and only lost by three points. Darnold needs to play well to give the Seahawks a better chance of winning, but he isn't required to have one for them to win.

On the other hand, Matthew Stafford needs to continue his MVP performances in the postseason for them to have a chance at victory. The Seahawks' defense is more complete than the Rams', even if the Rams' secondary has had some key performances to keep them going this far. Stafford is going to have his hands full dealing with the pressure up front and analyzing their coverage.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams may have survived bad coaching decisions on Sean McVay's behalf in the divisional round against the Chicago Bears , but that won't cut it against the Seahawks. They've made it this far on the back of their veteran quarterback. They need to live and die by Stafford's hand.

The game kicks off at 3:30 PM PST / 6:30 PM EST and can be watched on FOX Sports!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.