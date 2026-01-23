What the Rams Have To Begin Thinking About

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the few teams in the NFL that have multiple first-round picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. April is only a couple of months away, and regardless of whether they win in the NFC Championship, they have to select two players who are capable of keeping the Rams' Super Bowl dreams afloat.

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be a dominant team capable of stopping the Rams from advancing all the way. However, that doesn't mean that it has to be the end for Matthew Stafford . If the Rams can nail this draft class, they can be right back in this same position next season.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released an article breaking down his first mock draft after the results of the National Championship. The Rams are predicted to address their offensive line in Spencer Fano and the wide receiver room in KC Concepcion.

"Some teams may view Utah's right tackle as an offensive guard, but Los Angeles would plug him into the role with which he is most comfortable as Matthew Stafford continues tapping into the Fountain of Youth", said Edwards.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrates a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Fano has been linked to the Rams in previous mock drafts, and for good reason. The Rams' offensive line play has taken a step up from where it was in 2024, but injuries slowed them down late in the season. Fano gives them an instant starter or reliable backup they can use in case the injury bug strikes again.

"Davante Adams is aging more gracefully than some of his peers because he wins with his attention to detail as a route runner. KC Concepcion gives them depth at a position they have valued during the Sean McVay era while also providing an off-ramp to Adams' time with the organization", said Edwards.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Concepcion is worthy of a late first-round pick, as he has shown excellent ball tracking and hands for a player his size. While he won't be the same plug-and-play rookie as Fano would be, he'd instantly become their most exciting young receiver prospect in a room full of them.

Overall, these two players address some of the Rams' needs, but leave wiggle room. I would've liked to see them target a corner or safety instead of a receiver, as that feels like more of a pressing need for the future.

