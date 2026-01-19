What the Rams Proved Against the Bears

The Los Angeles Rams prevailed over the Chicago Bears in a thrilling Divisional Round matchup. The Rams have now won two road playoff games consecutively, both by one score. They did this when their record in the regular season in one-score games was 5 - 5.

The icing on the cake is that the last time the Rams won a game in overtime was Week 9 of last season. They were 0 - 2 in overtime this season, and they walked out of Soldier Field victorious after a complete momentum shift. What did the Rams prove in this impressive postseason win?

Colder Than Ice

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sean McVay and the Rams showed that experience pays off. That's the only reason why they were able to advance to the NFC Championship round. They've been here before, and just like 2021, their sights are set on hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

Matthew Stafford showed what having a veteran quarterback in high-pressure situations can do for a team. All credit to Caleb Williams. He made one of the best throws in NFL playoff history, but his interception in overtime and two before that showed his inexperience. Stafford is the only quarterback remaining in the playoffs who's won a Super Bowl, and that's an advantage the Rams intend to make full use of.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Rams had every reason to lose this game. The heavy snow created a harsh environment, paired with the noise from the crowd, the Los Angeles native team could've succumbed to the cold and frozen over. However, they proved they're colder than ice.

Coming from their close win over the Carolina Panthers , their secondary needed to bounce back. They benefitted from a couple of drops from Bears' receivers, but they deserve credit for how hard they played, and they were the difference-makers in this game.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Bears' offensive front did a good job of mitigating the pressure they allowed on Williams. They didn't sack Williams a single time, and they'll have to do a better job disguising their blitz packages against the Seattle Seahawks.

Sam Darnold doesn't have the same mobility as Williams, and he won't be capable of making the same off-platform throws as him. Their pass rush couldn't make an impact this game, but they'll be the X-factor if the Rams want to make a Super Bowl appearance. The Rams should enjoy their win, but they have a game against the Seahawks on the horizon, for the third time this season.

