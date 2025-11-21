Weapons Galore: Which Draft Prospects Rams Fans Should Track in CFB Week 13
The Los Angeles Rams sit at 8-2 and in first place of the NFC West, bestowing the role of being one of the three best teams in football through their first 10 games ahead of their Sunday night home bout against the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While the Rams are in the thick of postseason contention, they are trending upward in the NFL Draft order for April's selection process as their early first-round choice becomes an easy Top-10 pick. This puts Los Angeles in a position to take a premier prospect to add to an already gifted roster filled with young talent across the board.
With that in mind, let's look at the prospects to watch for Week 13 of college football.
Makai Lemon, wide receiver, USC Trojans
There is a battle amongst some of the top wide receivers in college football for who is the best at their position for the 2026 draft. A local prospect for the Rams plays just south of downtown Los Angeles by the name of Makai Lemon.
He has become a near-unstoppable force for the Trojans this season, winning with terrific quickness and separation on all three levels with an understanding of zone blindspots, attacking the catch point, and inside-out versatility. Look for Lemon to stand out against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday afternoon.
Mansoor Delane, cornerback, LSU Tigers
While he doesn't play this week, Delane is the type of player I believe that defensive coordinator Chris Shula would fall in love with in the first round. He may not be the biggest player, but Delane makes up for it with exceptional closing speed to the ball, paired with great skills in both press alignments, zone spacing, and superb fluidity to play against any opponent's No. 1 wideout.
LaNorris Sellers, quarterback, South Carolina Gamecocks
Matthew Stafford is showing no signs of retirement at this point in his career, playing as the MVP frontrunner with his best touchdown-to-interception ratio. However, the Rams must look into a succession plan this offseason, even if Stafford continues to play for another couple of seasons.
Sellers has some operational aspects of his game that need refinement and patience in development, but his physical gifts are what stand out the most for a player who could be one of the most transformative quarterbacks that head coach Sean McVay could ever coach.
With Poona Ford on a one-year deal, there is a chance Los Angeles could go in a younger direction at nose tackle. Washington is a monster at an unofficial 6-foot-3, 330 pounds with legitimate explosiveness to penetrate the A and B-gaps, brute power to win the point of attack, and get upfield to disrupt either the pathway of the opposing tailback or pressure the quarterback.
