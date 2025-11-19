Rams vs. Buccaneers: Key Players for Sunday Night Showdown
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a major home win against their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in a game that showed the world that the Rams have established themselves as serious championship contenders.
While the Rams have been known for the play of Matthew Stafford and their pass rush, Sunday showcased a new element in their secondary, which came through with multiple takeaways. With another tough opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to town for Sunday Night Football, Los Angeles' secondary gets their time in the spotlight as key players to watch this week.
Cobie Durant, cornerback
Cobie Durant had Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's number on a few occasions, including a terrific interception in man coverage against the league-leader in receiving yards.
The Rams have been searching for someone to step up in a cornerback room that was mainly inconsistent with streaky moments throughout the season. Durant stepped up big when needed, and will likely be rewarded with further playing time as he looks to match up against Tampa Bay's group of playmakers.
Kam Curl, safety
Los Angeles has shown an impressive group of safeties. They may have their moments from time to time, but players such as veteran Kam Curl have helped this group become respectable with depth and talent across the board. Curl was productive against the Seahawks, securing an interception and leading the team in tackles in a terrific display when the Rams needed it most.
The Rams will need Curl at his best, especially with his impact in the run game against Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. He'll have matchups against Cade Otton and the Buccaneers' tight end room. Slowing this group of players down will be needed, and Curl could be the man to do that in potential man assignments and robber situations.
Kamren Kinchens, safety
Since his days with the Miami Hurricanes, Kinchens has always been known as a ball hawk who can attack and roam over the top as a single high or split defender. As a rookie last season, he secured four interceptions in an impressive rookie year. On Sunday, he was back on the board with his first two interceptions of the season against Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.
Kinchens is emerging as a key player in the Rams' secondary. He'll be a player they'll need against the passing attack of Baker Mayfield, and rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson.
