What the Rams Showed in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off 2026 with a resounding win over their divisional opponents, the Arizona Cardinals. This was a must-win game for a team that needed momentum heading into the playoffs, and this game had it all for them.

Credit to a Cardinals team that kept this game close throughout, and forced the Rams to dig deep into the depths of their souls to claw out a win. Sean McVay did a better job at coaching for success, as his offensive schemes were a big reason why the Rams pulled off such a dominant win.

Resilience in the Face of Adversity

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, when Puka Nacua went down with his injury, McVay changed the personnel on the Rams offense to accommodate that. They strayed from their norm and used heavy three-tight end sets, and their offense leaned a lot more on their ground game and short completions to their tight ends.

Their offense was hyper-efficient during that stretch, and it explains a lot of the numbers on Matthew Stafford's MVP campaign. That style of offense returned against the Cardinals, where out of the four touchdowns Stafford threw, three of them were to tight ends.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after making a catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Cardinals had only led at one point during the game, but the Rams came right back and scored another touchdown to get back on top. A lead they wouldn't relinquish in the fourth quarter. That's where this game ballooned out of proportion, as the Rams scored touchdowns on their final three possessions to end the game.

The biggest thing the Rams showed in Week 18 is that they're capable of being in close games and pulling out a dominant victory. They're 4 - 5 in one-score games this season, and have lost their two previous matchups despite getting opportunities to put the game away and win.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) on the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This was a statement win to close out the season, as well as pull off the divisional sweep against the Cardinals. They only lost two of their six games against NFC West opponents, and when all the dust settled, they ended up being second in the division.

They will be getting back Davante Adams in the playoffs, an addition that will only bolster their offense even more. They're the fifth seed in the NFC, but nobody wants to see this team in the first round or beyond. They proved that they are still as dangerous as ever and have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

