What the Rams Have Mutual Interest In Kirk Cousins Means

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams do not have many needs on their roster but a good, competent backup is a must. The Rams are gunning for a title and can not let a Matthew Stafford injury derail things.

It appears there's mutual interest between Cousins and the Rams. Here's the lastest.

The Cousins Report

From an earlier piece, a source told Rams on SI that Kirk Cousins has interest. This is the except from the report.

The source states that quarterback Kirk Cousins may be interested in playing for the Rams, and if there's an expectation that he'll be Stafford's successor, the source believes Cousins is willing to play on the league minimum just to be in the building.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) looks downfield against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Kirk has made more money than God," stated the source. "This guy wants championships so bad, to be with that organization, that general manager [Les Snead], and this head coach [Sean McVay], and the talent assembled around them. Not only for next year, someone with the ability of Kirk to back up a QB like Matt [Stafford] for a season that is championship or bust."

The source also stated a big reason the Rams would be interested is that expectations do not lower if Cousins has to enter the game.

McVay Confirms Rams Interest

At the NFL Owners Meeting, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the Rams have interest in Cousins as well.

McVay was asked about the Rams' open backup job and whether Jimmy Garoppolo would return. During his answer, McVay spoke about Cousins.

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"And I don't have a perfect answer for you. We think about it. What does that look like?" stated McVay. "Hey, I'd love to have Jimmy Garoppolo back with us. That's a big deal for us. He's earned the right to be able to take his time and do whatever he wants. Is there an opportunity to explore, if it's not Jimmy, (like) Kirk Cousins? Of course. I'd love to be able to be able to see what that looks like. So those are two guys we've talked about."

McVay worked with Cousins in Washington, where Cousins play helped McVay get the Rams head coaching job. Cousins has since had big time performances in the McVay offense under Kevin O'Connell and Zac Robinson.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There's a belief that Cousins would play on a veteran minimum if he'll have an oppertunity to become Matthew Stafford's successor.