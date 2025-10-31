Rams Address Approach to Filling Tutu Atwell's Role
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams placed wide receiver Tutu Atwell on injured reserve this week due to a lingering hamstring injury. With Atwell out at least four games, both Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield are expected to take larger roles within the offense.
McVay on Whittington
Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if Whittington would take the job.
“It's a combination," stated McVay. "I feel really good. It's nice to get Puka back. I think really what you look at is [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington has done an excellent job. [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, all he does is just do an excellent job with the opportunities that he's granted whether that's on special teams or on offense."
"It was really cool to be able to get [Wide Receiver Konata] Mumpfield going a little bit. He's a guy that can play different locations and spots. Obviously, you've got [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams]. With those five receivers, you feel like you have a really good group. I think they compliment each other really well. We’ll miss Tutu [Atwell]. It's a bummer, but you do feel confident in the guys that'll be asked to step up.”
Whittington's abilities as a receiver and blocker have already given him extended playing time at a variety of positions this season.
McVay on Mumpfield
Mumpfield caught his first NFL pass against the Ravens and followed up that effort with his first career touchdown against the Jaguars.
“I think he's just so conscientious," stated McVay. "I think one of the things that I've seen, really with the last two draft classes, we have a lot of mature rookies. They’re grown men, even though they're young guys. They have a professional approach. There's a rhythm, there's a routine, there's a willingness to ask a lot of questions, but also have the awareness of knowing how to do it the right way."
"You can see he's always in Davante’s back pocket. I think that there’s a lot of respect he has, really for our group as a whole. He’s mature. He's obviously really talented too. He can work edges and separate. He'll compete without the ball. I'm really excited about what he's going to continue to do. He's going to be a big factor for us for years to come.”
