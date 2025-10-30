Rams Provide Detailed Update on Tutu Atwell's Lingering Injury
On Monday, the Los Angeles Rams announced that wide receiver Tutu Atwell would be placed on injured reserve, ruling him out of the team's next four contests.
Atwell, who has been the Rams primary speed threat, was forced to miss the Ravens game and was held to limited action against Jacksonville due to a hamstring injury that he picked up during week six practices.
McVay on Atwell
On Wednesday, McVay was asked if Atwell was going into IR is because of his hamstring injury.
“It is, yep. Yeah, he got it pretty good. He had tweaked it so he ended up having to miss the Baltimore game. He felt good. He had a really good week of practice. He felt it a little bit on the one route where he drew the PI (pass interference) where the safety came down on him in the deep outbreaking route. He tried to go a little bit more."
"The MRI showed that he had a pretty good strain. He's like a Lamborghini. You have to make sure that you get him back ready to roll. Not putting an imaginary timeline on him, but actually being able to say, ‘Alright, you got this next month.’ It’s not ideal. We're going to miss him, but we'll be better when we get him back. I think it's the right approach for him.”
McVay also dove into the timeline regarding Atwell's return. While an official date has yet to be set, it's believed that Atwell should be ready to roll in December.
“That's what I think it'll be. We really talked about it. It was like whatever that fourth game would be, [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] was like, ‘Maybe you get back for that.’ This also just provides some clarity and especially because it's one of the first times that he's ever dealt with a soft tissue [injury] of this magnitude. Our expectation is after the four games, he'll end up being back.”
In the meantime, Atwell continues to be heavily involved with the daily functions of the Rams, attending meetings, being on the practice field, and finding other ways to contribute around the facility. A true professional, it's clear to see why the Rams have always shown love to Atwell when asked about him publicly.
