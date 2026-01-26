What the Rams' Primary Focus Should Be Now

The Los Angeles Rams fell short of their Super Bowl expectations after losing to their divisional rival, the Seattle Seahawks, in the NFC Championship Game. Now that their season is over, the Rams have a lot of things they must do to prepare for next season.

One of those things includes preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft , in which they have two first-round draft picks. I know Sean McVay and the rest of the Rams staff are gutted from their loss, but on the bright side, they have the ammunition to reset and come back next season harder than ever. Which prospects should they be looking at now that their season is over?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dalton Wasserman writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down his mock draft after the teams for Super Bowl 60 have been set. The Rams are predicted to address their biggest weakness by taking two cornerbacks in the first round.

"Armed with two first-round picks, the Rams have ample opportunity to add to an already loaded roster this year. Cornerback should be a priority given the team’s recent struggles in coverage. Tennessee’s Jermod McCoy did not play this season due to a knee injury, but he delivered a standout 2024 campaign in which he ranked ninth among qualified cornerbacks in coverage grade (89.6)", said Wasserman.

The Rams' need for a star in their secondary was made apparent after their loss to the Seahawks. All season long, they were getting torched by opposing wide receivers, but it's unacceptable to let up 153 yards to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Jermod McCoy may not have played last season, but if he's anything like the last time he was on the field, he's an impressive defensive back who will make catches exponentially harder for any receiver he's matched up against.

"Philadelphia drafted cornerbacks with its first two picks in 2024, a move that paid off with a championship. The Rams could look to follow a similar blueprint to address their biggest weakness. Arizona State’s Keith Abney II is coming off an outstanding final season in which he ranked among the top 15 qualified FBS cornerbacks with an 85.3 coverage grade while recording two interceptions and nine pass breakups", said Wasserman.

I think the Rams using both of their picks on cornerbacks is the smartest thing they can do. Their defense allowed Sam Darnold to have the best game of his career, and it might've cost them a Super Bowl trophy.

