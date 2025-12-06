Which Rams Player Will Define Divisional Game Against The Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Carolina Panthers on the road in Week 13. It was a loss defined by the Panthers capitalizing on the Rams' mistakes, including scoring a touchdown off of Matthew Stafford's second interception of the game.

Drake Maye leapt out as the MVP favorite after Stafford's performance, so it's safe to say that the Rams have lost some of the momentum they earned from their six-game winning streak. Which player will be the most impactful in their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals?

Player to Watch

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he identified ten of the best player matchups in Week 14 of the NFL. Jared Verse will face Paris Johnson Jr. in their third career meeting, in what will be a game-defining matchup for both teams.

"Verse has enjoyed a strong sophomore season, earning a 79.1 PFF pass-rushing grade with a 17.2% pass-rush win rate — both of which are top-12 marks among qualified edge defenders. Yet Verse hasn’t been quite as prolific of late, with his pass-rush grade falling to 58.5 since Week 7. In that span, he’s still generated 26 pressures, though", said Locker.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Verse is the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, and yet, his production has taken a step back as of late. His rookie campaign was defined by how much pressure he was able to get on the quarterback, but he couldn't finish off those pressures with sacks.

In 2025, he was supposed to take that leap and increase his sack numbers. He's done that, already having two more than last season, but he's left plenty of meat on the bone. He isn't even leading the team in sacks, with that honor going to Byron Young .

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Although not much has gone right for Arizona in 2025, Johnson continues to look like an anchor at left tackle. Since 2024, Johnson’s 81.2 PFF pass-blocking grade is the 16th-highest among qualified tackles, and his 5.5% pressure rate allowed is 27th".

This matchup is so important because this will determine how comfortable Jacoby Brissett will be in the pocket. Brissett has shown he can dice defenses up through the air, and the Rams' secondary is susceptible to big performances. Once Brissett gets comfortable, that leaves the door open for a Cardinals upset victory, and that's the last thing the Rams need right now. Verse and the rest of the Rams' defensive line have to make sure that doesn't happen.

