Why Davante Adams Is Headed For Down Fantasy Week vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams' offense has looked unstoppable recently. They had a bit of a down game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, but they did enough to get the job done.

Aside from that showing, though, they've averaged over 36 points in four of their past five outings. They continued their dominant run last week versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, cruising to a 34-7 victory.



They may have been able to pile on more points in that one if it hadn't gotten out of hand so quickly. In their last two drives, they were clearly just trying to run the clock out, running the ball five times in a row before punting it away on the resulting fourth downs.

In Week 13, the Rams have a great opportunity to build upon their offensive momentum. They go on the road to take on the Carolina Panthers, a team that's shown to be feistier than initially expected so far, but is clearly a tier or two below LA. However, Davante Adams might not be able to extend his excellent individual run.



Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) acknowledges the crowd after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Why Davante Adams might slow down in Week 13



Davante Adams has been better with the Los Angeles Rams than even the most doe-eyed optimist could have expected. Despite dropping down to a WR2 role at 32 years old, he's had no problem producing like a top option, especially in terms of fantasy football. For the year, he's eighth among wide receivers in average scoring.



He's only been heating up down the stretch, too. Like the rest of the offense, he had a down game against the Seattle Seahawks. However, he's still averaged 19.9 points in his last five, even with that dud factored in. Removing the Seattle game brings that number up to 23.1.



Davante Adams in the red zone this season



7 catches

7 touchdowns pic.twitter.com/eHYvL0jmmo — PFF (@PFF) November 2, 2025

Unfortunately, he might be in for another slow day against the Carolina Panthers. A good chunk of Adams' production this season has come from his effectiveness as a red zone and goal-line receiving threat. The expectation is that the Rams should be able to take full advantage of a middling Panthers' defense in Week 13, but Carolina has been surprisingly stout on that side of the ball this season, especially in the red zone.



For the season, they're top 11 in red-zone scoring trips allowed per game and rank ninth in opposing red-zone scoring percentage. Carolina coach Dave Cannales will likely be fully aware of Adams' nose for the end zone. The Panthers could shadow him with Jaycee Horn and possibly even bracket the Rams' top-scoring receiver threat, daring the Rams to find other ways to score on a short field.

