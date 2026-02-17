How Tyreek Hill's Sudden Availability Could Impact Rams, NFC West

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Miami Dolphins have officially released NFL All-Pro and Super Bowl champion Tyreek Hill after a wild four year stint of highs and lows.

Hill would have over 1,700 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023, leading the league in receiving yards and touchdowns in 2023, but due to various issues with Mike McDaniel's offense, injuries and off-field issues, Hill's production declined rapidly in 2024 and 2025, prompting Miami to clean house.

Now Hill is in play to join the origins of McDaniel's offense.

Hill...To The Bay?

In what would be a wild move, Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick believes the San Francisco 49ers are one of three spots Hill is most likely to end up in.

"While the 49ers have weapons in just about every level of their offense (see: TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey), they could use an upgrade at wide receiver heading into 2026," stated Kadlick. "After signing Brandon Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million deal a few summers ago, the receiver tore his ACL and has gone AWOL, with his release from the team all but inevitable this offseason."



"While former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall has been serviceable, San Francisco remains thin at wide receiver and could benefit from a true, coverage-dictating No. 1 target to elevate Brock Purdy and the offense to the next level."

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The 49ers have a pressing need at wide receiver since Pearsall and Aiyuk have dealt with their own issues and Jauan Jennings is set to be a free agent. At this point in his NFL career, Kyle Shanahan is a wild card. As a head coach, he's one of the best but the lack of a title has some questioning if he ever will develop the killer instinct in the right moment to win.

However, even if Shanahan had it in 2024 and 2025, which he certainly seemed like he was getting his rhythm, injuries would decimate the 49ers before Shanahan could even develop his shot. But pairing a speed threat like Hill with their zone rushing attack could be the key to the Lombardi.

How This Affects The Rams

This move would drastically force the Rams to play a brand of defense that they were not equipped to play in 2025.

When the Rams do not pack the box, the 49ers will either throw underneath or run the ball. When the Rams drop a safety, the 49ers will attempt to expose the Rams over the top. Hill could be the threat to do that and if the 49ers sign him, the Rams wouldn't be able to play press coverage with their corners, opening up the screen game as well as the outside run.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices before the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Long story short, if Hill signs with the 49ers and finds his form again, the Rams are in trouble. The good news is the Brandon Aiyuk drama might end the thought of Hill in San Francisco altogether.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.