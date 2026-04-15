In just over a week, the Los Angeles Rams will be set to pick 13th overall in the NFL Draft. We'll finally be at the end of all the speculation and mock draft season will be over.

With the Rams owning a first-round pick inside the top-15, there is a lot more interest than years when they haven’t picked until Day 2. In this week’s mailbag, I asked readers to submit their own mock drafts to be graded along with questions. We’ll get to the questions before jumping into the mock draft mania.

Do you really believe if Tyson, Lemon, and Cooper are all there McVay would take Tyson or Lemon? - @DoctorRamsHouse

Many of the first round receivers are all about flavor. While all play the same position, their alignments are mostly different. If a team needs an “X” who can play on the outside, Jordyn Tyson makes a lot of sense. If they prefer someone to dominate in the slot, they may prefer Makai Lemon or Omar Cooper.

If Tyson didn’t have the injuries, he would be the obvious choice for McVay and the Rams. However, the injuries present a lot of risk right now. The Rams will like Lemon a lot. He may provide many of the same skill sets as Puka Nacua, but that’s not a bad thing. Given Nacua’s off-field situation, having insurance there makes sense.

My feeling right now at wide receiver is that the Rams trade up for Carnell Tate as he fits exactly what they need in the “Z” receiver. He’s a proven deep threat as he ranked second in college football in catches of 40-plus yards. If they trade down, KC Concepcion fits a similar mold and adds value as a returner.

If the Rams trade down at around the 17-20 range, who do they pick? - @SergioMQuintero

Ideally the Rams are able to trade down from 13 to close the gap between pick 93 and 207 and pick up another Day 2 selection. If Rueben Bain Jr. falls, the Detroit Lions could definitely look to move up. Would the Lions or Panthers trade up if one of the top tackles is available?

If the Rams trade down to the 17-to-20 range, there are a few prospects that I’d have my eye on. There has been some speculation that the receivers outside of Tate will drop out of the top-15. Cooper Jr. would make a lot of sense here as well as Concepcion. It also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams target Penn State guard Olavaivega Ioane if he slips down the draft due to positional value. One other player to watch would be Ty Simpson. There hasn’t been a lot of buzz between the Rams and Simpson, but it’s not something to rule out completely.

I’d expect an aggressive effort to move up. We know Les isn’t as big of a fan of the depth in this class. - @DylanRchrdsn

This is where I sit as well. While everyone is expecting or hoping that the Rams trade down, a trade up may actually be more likely. Les Snead and Sean McVay are aggressive when it comes to the draft. Last year they tried to trade up for Tet McMillan and the year before they had their eyes set on Brock Bowers.

As mentioned, my feeling right now is that the Rams will try to move up for Tate. He’s the perfect fit for them at wide receiver and exactly what they are lacking in a “Z” receiver. Tate is a crafty route runner and can win vertically. The Rams like wide receivers that have good play speed rather than testing speed and that’s Tate. I’d look for the Rams to trade with the Washington Commanders at seventh overall if Tate is still available.

Let’s Grade Your Rams Mocks!

The No Trade Mock - @DoctorRamsHouse

13 - WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

61 - LB Josiah Trotter, Missouri

93 - CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

207 - iOL Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

232 - DT Aaron Hall, Duke

251 - WR Zavion Thomas, LSU

252 - TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

I’m a big fan of the first four picks of this mock, but it does come with some risk. Tyson may be exactly what the Rams need at wide receiver as a potential Davante Adams replacement. However, the injuries are hard to ignore. There’s a lot to like about Josiah Trotter on tape, but he provides many of the same skill sets that the Rams already have in Landman. Trotter is very good against the run, but struggles in coverage. Davison Igbinosun would provide good depth at cornerback. Igbinosun is a lengthy cornerback, but he can tend to get grabby.

Grade: B

What if the Rams Trade Back? - @ProminentKingz

32 - CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

42 - WR Denzel Boston, Washington

46 - LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

93 - TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

96 - CB Tacario Davis, Washington

207 - OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State

231 - QB Luke Altmeyer, Illinois

250 - DL Kaleb Procter, SE Louisiana

251 - EDGE Cameron Robertson, SMU

There are two picks in this group that I’m a huge fan of and want to highlight. If the Rams end up with Jacob Rodriguez at linebacker, many would be elated. He gives the Rams exactly what they need at linebacker as someone who excels in coverage. As a potential long-term backup quarterback, Luke Altmeyer also makes a lot of sense. He’s someone that could push Stetson Bennett. The Rams do need to take a cornerback, but taking one in the first round may be less likely after trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. Hood also doesn’t provide much slot versatility. Tacario Davis is also projected as an outside-only cornerback. Tight end Eli Stowers is intriguing, but is he just Jacob Harris 2.0?

Grade: C+

My Favorite Rams Mock - @Tutuatwell65620

21 - WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

61 - CB Keith Abney, Arizona State

85 - LB Kyle Louis, Pitt

93 - iOL Logan Jones

161 - OT Travis Burke, Memphis

207 - WR Caleb Douglas Texas Tech

224 - DT Deven Eastern, Minnesota

232 - CB Toriano Pride, Missouri

251 - iOL Micah Morris, Georgia

There isn’t much not to like about this mock draft and it feels pretty realistic. If the Rams trade down, Concepcion could absolutely be a target. He’s one of the best separators in the class, can win vertically, and adds value on special teams. At cornerback, Abney can play inside if needed and provides good depth and Kyle Louis is one of my favorite linebackers in the draft. Logan Jones is another good pick to provide depth on the offensive line as well. This draft doesn’t do a whole lot wrong.

Grade: A+

Mock Draft Trades Galore - @joshdaltn

53 - LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

61 - CB Keionte Scott, Miami

76 - TE Max Klare, Ohio State

85 - OT Drew Shelton, Penn State

97 - S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

124 - WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

164 - RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

166 - LB Taurean York, Texas A&M

177 - DT Nick Barrett, South Carolina

180 - QB Drew Allar, Penn State

207 - iOL Caden Barnett, Wyoming

245 - DL Wesley Williams, Duke

One of the more fun things with mock draft simulators is making trades. Given the strength of the Rams roster, it’s hard to see them taking 12 players as that’s nearly 12 roster spots that they would have to clear. Trading down from 13 all the way to 53 would also be somewhat deflating despite picking up a 2027 first-round pick. However, looking at the haul, I’m a huge fan of Anthony Hill Jr. and Keionte Scott. Those are two of my favorite players at their positions in the class. Both would find roles as rookies. Drew Shelton is the perfect swing tackle option and Drew Allar is a good developmental quarterback with traits. The one pick that I’d have an issue with is Brenen Thompson. He’s another undersized, role-specific wide receiver. While he’s taken at pick 124, the Rams just did this dance with Tutu Atwell. It’s simply not a player that has worked in this offense.

Grade: B