NFL Draft Rumor Reveals Team Rams Can Trade Up With Into Top 10

The Los Angeles Rams have typically been an aggressive team when it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft. Whether it’s trading their first-round picks away completely or looking to move up, the Rams are always exploring potential moves.

While a trade back may seem more likely for the Rams, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them look to move up if the right player was available. It’s something that the Rams would have to consider given that an impact player could be the difference in winning a second Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford.

Heading into the draft, there is some speculation that the first round could be trade heavy. However, it takes two to tango. If the Rams are looking to move up, the question becomes, which team would be willing to move back to allow the Rams to grab a player they covet.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is reporting that teams picking in the 3-7 range are looking to move back for more draft capital. The teams picking in that range include the Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Washington Commanders. Breer said,

"Teams picking behind the Jets are looking to move down. Count the Cardinals, Titans, Giants, Browns and Commanders among those already looking at trying to drop down in order to accumulate capital. The problem for those five is finding teams to move up."

Who Could Rams Move Up For?

Breer notes that there are two players who could force a team to strike a deal for one of those five picks. Ohio State defender Arvell Reese is one of them, assuming that David Bailey is off of the board. The other is Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

The Rams aren’t listed as one of the teams looking to move up, but they can never be ruled out. Two years ago, they tried to move up for Brock Bowers and last year, they tried to get inside the top 10 to draft wide receiver Tet McMillan.

Reese may be too rich for the Rams, but if the Titans are hesitant on Love, he’s someone to keep in mind. We’ve seen what Sean McVay can do with a ‘do-it-all’ running back. Todd Gurley won the 2017 Offensive Player of the Year Award under McVay and may have repeated in 2018 had he not gotten injured.

The Rams have Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, but both have similar running styles. Love would pair well with Williams and give the Rams a David Montgomery-Jahmyr Gibbs-type duo. If the Rams are all in, that’s the move that they could look to make.

However, there is one trade that seems possible if the Rams are looking to move inside the top 10. The Washington Commanders sit at the seventh overall pick and are in need of a wide receiver. With that said, the only wide receiver inside the top 10 that makes sense is Carnell Tate.

Rams-Commanders Trade at No. 7 Makes Most Sense

The issue with Tate going to the Commanders is that he is very similar to a wide receiver that they already have in Terry McLaurin. On the other hand, Tate is exactly what the Rams are missing at the wide receiver position.

If the Rams are looking to move up, the Commanders could be an option. The biggest hurdle of finding a trade in the first round of the NFL Draft is the move that’s in the best interest of both teams. Depending on how the Rams feel about Tate, this is a move that could fit that description.

By trading up to seven, the Rams potentially get their guy in Tate and make a move for an impact player. In a trade down, the Commanders get more picks and end up in the range of wide receivers that could be better fits in their offense. Makai Lemon would be an immediate upgrade over Luke McCaffrey.

Additionally, Commanders general manager Adam Peters comes from the San Francisco 49ers where he helped draft Deebo Samuel. A player who fits that mold, and is better value at 13, is Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. The Commanders have already shown interest in Cooper with a pre-draft visit.

What Would Rams Have to Give Up?

According to the draft pick trade value chart, the difference between picks 13 and seven is 350 points. The Rams’ pick at 61 is worth 292 points while their next pick at 93 is worth 128 points. Giving the Commanders pick 61 and next year’s third- or fourth-round pick would be similar value.

If the Rams made that move, they wouldn’t pick again until 93rd overall which is a huge gap. It would also leave the Rams with just four more picks in the draft. Still, it’s a move that might be worth it if the Rams are trying to add a player that can get them to a Super Bowl.

At the end of the day, a trade back feels more likely for the Rams at 13. However, when it comes to Snead and McVay, nothing can be ruled out.