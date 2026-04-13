Rams 7-Round Mock Draft: Trade Down Lands Future Starter and QB

We are one week away from Draft Week and the Los Angeles Rams are set to pick 13th overall. However, while the Rams hold the 13th overall pick, it seems likely that the Rams will look to trade down and acquire more picks in the middle rounds. Trades can be difficult to project in mock drafts, but let’s take a look at a scenario if the Rams were to trade down.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

19th Overall: iOL Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Panthers Receive: Pick 13

Rams Receive: Pick 19 & Pick 83

If the Rams were to take Olavavega Ioane, it may not be the expected or popular choice, but it is one that absolutely makes sense. Looking ahead to next offseason, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are both free agents. The Rams will likely only be able to bring one of those players back with Dotson being the front-runner. Additionally, Dotson and Avila have both missed time with injury over the last two years. Ioane provide immediate, elite depth while also providing a future at left guard. The priority needs to be protecting Matthew Stafford and Ioane didn’t allow a single sack over the last two years.

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

61st Overall: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

While the Rams don’t get a wide receiver in the first round, there are some good options in round two. Clemson’s Antonio Williams fits the Rams’ archetype as a competitive run-blocker and good route-runner with alignment versatility. He primarily plays from the slot, but he can play outside and win vertically. Additionally, he brings value as a punt returner.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws a pass during the second half of the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated LSU 20-9. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

83rd Overall: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

In the trade with the Panthers, the Rams pick up a luxury pick in the third round which allows them to take a quarterback. Drew Allar could certainly be an option, but the Rams have shown interest in Nussmeier, having taken an in-person visit with the LSU quarterback. Nussmeier has the talent to start, but will have the benefit of sitting behind Matthew Stafford and competing with Stetson Bennett as the QB2.

Oct 26, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers (0) celebrates during the second half of the game against Southern Methodist Mustangs at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

93rd Overall: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

If there was ever a cornerback built for the Rams, it’s Chandler Rivers. He may be smaller, but he plays much bigger than his size and offers inside-out versatility. Rivers fits the mold of Cobie Durant and Roger McCreary, who both left in free agency. The Rams have upgraded the cornerback room this offseason, but Rivers provides good depth.

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a Michigan State turnover during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

207th Overall: LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

It’s very possible that the Rams go linebacker earlier in the draft. However, the fit still needs to be right. At the end of the day, the Rams may be better off waiting at the position. Rolder is inexperienced, but if he continues to develop, he could be a late-round gem. The Michigan linebacker is a reliable tackler and will immediately be a core special teams player.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Damonic Williams (52) rushes the quarterback during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

232nd Overall: DT Damonic Williams, Oklahoma

The Rams could look to add more depth on the defensive line. Damonic Williams plays with a high motor and good quickness. He needs to develop as a pass rusher, but should provide some value on early downs.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team running back Kaytron Allen (11) of Penn State runs the ball with National Team offensive lineman Carver Willis (75) of Washington blocking during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

251st Overall: OT Carver Willis, Washington

An argument can be made that the Rams need to go tackle earlier in the draft. While they don’t necessarily need one in the first round, they could look to take one on Day 2. Either way, at some point, the Rams should take a tackle that can be developed. Willis had a strong season at Washington after transferring from Kansas State.

Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; SMU Mustangs tight end RJ Maryland (82) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Temple Owls during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

252nd Overall: TE RJ Maryland, SMU

Maryland won’t provide much as a blocker, but he is one of the more fascinating receiving tight ends in the class. He had the second-fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and thrives running up the seam of the defense. With Davis Allen in the final year of his rookie contract, it makes sense to add a tight end on Day 3.