NFL Coach: “Watson and McDuffie Additions Will Impact Rams Defense More Than Myles Garrett”

The Los Angeles Rams have been making big moves all offseason, trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett. That doesn’t even include the Rams signing McDuffie’s teammate, Jaylen Watson, in free agency.

While the McDuffie trade and Watson signing were seen as big moves, neither was as monumental as the Rams acquiring Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. Garrett is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and just broke the single-season sack record.

Despite the Rams trading for arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, one NFL coach sees the McDuffie trade and Watson signing as having more impact on the defense than Garrett. Jeff Howe from The Athletic recently asked coaches and executives around the NFL to size up the NFC West following the Myles Garrett trade.

“The (Garrett) trade isn’t as big as the McDuffie trade and the signing of Watson,” a coach said. “Those additions will impact their defensive unit more than Myles.”

Given that Garrett is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and coming off of a record-breaking season, that may seem like a hot take. However, it’s also not entirely wrong and it’s easy to see where the coach is coming from.

Even without Garrett, the Rams had one of the best pass rushes in the NFL. The Rams had 251 quarterback pressures in 2025, which ranked tied for third in the NFL. Their pressure rate of 38 percent also ranked fifth.

That’s not to say that Garrett won’t have an impact. The Browns averaged 2.59 seconds in average time to pressure, ranking fourth while the Rams were 13th at 2.7 seconds. Garrett’s average time to pressure was 2.82 seconds while Verse’s was 2.91 and Byron Young’s was 3.09. Verse and Young also had 19 and 15 quick pressures while Garrett had 31. Garrett also has a much higher pressure-to-sack rate, something that the Rams have struggled with.

If you were to list the reasons the Rams fell in the NFC Championship Game to the Seattle Seahawks, the secondary and lack of talent at cornerback would have been at the very top. The pass rush may have failed at times, but it was the secondary that consistently came up short.

Sam Darnold threw for over 250 yards just four times after Week 10. Three of those games came against the Rams, including the NFC Championship Game when he threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

Without Garrett, the Rams’ pass rush still had a high floor. By adding Garrett, it raises the ceiling. However, McDuffie and Watson raise the floor and the ceiling of the Rams’ secondary. That’s not to say that Garrett won’t have a high impact or impact those around him. Garrett will allow Chris Shula to be more aggressive on the backend of the defense.

However, McDuffie and Watson also give Shula the talent and confidence at cornerback to be able to be more aggressive and play tighter at the line of scrimmage. McDuffie’s proven versatility to play outside and in the slot will also give the Rams something that they haven’t had since Jalen Ramsey.

The early reports out of OTAs are that McDuffie has been impressive so far and looks the part. He’s played all over the defense. Reported The Athletic’s Nate Atkins, “Even in light practice settings, McDuffie is making an impression.”

Another NFL executive praised the Garrett trade and said that it can put the Rams over the top.

“I think the Garrett trade can put them over the top,” the executive said. “It gives them the closer on defense that they needed.”

During the offseason, the Rams made it a point to fix the defense and ensure that it can support the offense and quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams don’t want another year with Matthew Stafford playing at an MVP level and the defense letting him down. Those are the things that hindered Stafford in Detroit.

While the Rams made the biggest trade of the offseason, acquiring Myles Garrett, it may be the trade for McDuffie and the signing of Watson that impacts the defense the most.

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