Myles Garrett Trade Proves Rams Are All-In on 2026 Super Bowl Run

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett in what is the blockbuster trade of the offseason. According to ESPN, the Rams sent Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, and other draft compensation to get the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

While it’s a hefty trade package, it solidifies that the Rams are all-in on the 2026 season. After trading for cornerback Trent McDuffie earlier this offseason, the Rams also add Garrett to bolster their pass rush and gives them an Aaron Donald-esque player on the defensive line. They continue to add to their championship foundation

By trading Verse and acquiring Garrett, the Rams accelerate their timeline at that spot and get one of the best defensive players in the NFL right now. It’s a similar thought process to when the Rams traded Goff before he hit his ceiling and acquired Matthew Stafford. If the Rams are as good as they expect to be, any first-round pick that they trade will likely be a later pick anyway.

While the Rams got criticized for taking Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the NFL Draft, this is exactly why the Rams did it. Instead of holding onto their 2027 first-round pick for a potential franchise quarterback, they were able to use it to acquire a player like Garrett to help them win now. They have their quarterback of the future locked up and are still able to put all of their chips in the middle of the table.

This is the type of move that general manager Les Snead has been known to make. When the Rams won the Super Bowl in 2021, they traded picks for players like Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, and Von Miller. Snead has taken a similar approach this offseason as the Rams have eyes on another Super Bowl by trading for McDuffie and now Garrett.

The Rams are building their foundation for a Super Bowl run in 2026. It’s very clear now that they are all-in on this season with this group of players. They may not have invested in Stafford during the draft, but moves like trading for McDuffie and Garrett show their commitment to the MVP quarterback. They are still willing to mortgage the future to try and ensure a second Super Bowl while they have Stafford.

With Garrett, the Rams are the clear favorites in the NFC West and the NFC. They came up short last season in the NFC Championship Game and have done everything that they can to ensure that doesn’t happen again. With McDuffie and now Garrett, the Rams are making it clear that their focus is on maximizing this championship window.

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