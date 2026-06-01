Why Rams Were Willing to Trade Jared Verse for Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams made the blockbuster trade of the offseason by acquiring edge rusher and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns. In the trade, the Rams gave up a 2027 first-round pick and other draft compensation. Additionally, they traded third-year edge rusher and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year Jared Verse.

It’s surprising that the Rams included Verse in the deal. He’s one of the better up-and-coming pass rushers in the NFL. He won the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and ranked sixth in pressures last season. Verse had only started to scratch the surface of his ceiling.

If the Rams were going to trade an edge rusher, the assumption was always that it might be Byron Young. Young is older and in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s very likely already hit his ceiling. With that said,if the Browns are in a rebuild, it makes sense that they would want Verse to be part of that.

When the Rams were forced to replace Aaron Donald when he retired following the 2023 season, Verse was a big part of that. Verse had big shoes to fill and he rose to the challenge. Without Donald, it was thought that the Rams defense would take a huge step back. The Rams had one of the best pass rushes in the NFL in large part because of Verse.

The Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 playoffs behind Verse and the pass rush’s nine sacks. Verse scored a touchdown in that game after recovering a fumble and famously dove on Sam Darnold. Verse helped the Rams to the NFC Championship Game last season.

There’s little doubt that Verse is going to be a great pass rusher in the NFL. However, for as good as he was, there was still a lot of room for development. Verse needed to develop his pass rush arsenal as he became too reliant and one-dimensional with his bull rush. There was also room for growth as a run defender and with his finishing ability.

However, this is more about acquiring Garrett than it is trading away Jared Verse. Back in 2021, the Rams traded Jared Goff and draft picks to acquire Matthew Stafford. The Rams showed that they could win with Goff. However, at 26, there was still room for development. By trading for Stafford, the Rams accelerated that development. That move was more about an opportunity to trade for Stafford than it was trading away Goff.

In the same way, the Rams are doing the same with Verse. While he’s a great player, Garrett accelerates that development. Verse may win Defensive Player of the Year at some point in his career. Garrett has already won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and just earned the single-season sack record. Again, it’s about the opportunity to do something special such as win a Super Bowl while adding a talent like Myles Garrett. It’s not often that a player of Garrett’s caliber comes available and the Rams jumped at that opportunity.

Young may not have Verse’s ceiling, but he’s further along in his development process. His rookie contract may be up at the end of the year, but he should be able to complement Garrett well. Additionally, Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske should benefit inside as offenses focus on Garrett.

Losing Verse is certainly disappointing. Had he not been traded, there is no doubt that he would eventually end up among the franchise greats. Again, it’s not about trading away Verse, but acquiring a talent like Garrett. Garrett gives the Rams one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL and someone offenses have to game-plan around. He changes the math defensively. Losing Verse isn’t ideal, but if the result is another Super Bowl, the Rams will be able to live with it.

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