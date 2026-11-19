Throughout much of the summer, there was some speculation that Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua could get suspended for some of his off-field issues from the offseason. On Tuesday, the NFL officially announced that Nacua will be suspended for the next three games. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, he will be eligible for reinstatement on December 14.

The timing of the suspension is somewhat lucky for the Rams. Nacua will serve his suspension while on injured reserve. If everything works out, Nacua won’t miss any games with his suspension that he also wouldn’t have missed while he was hurt.

This isn't the first time that the NFL has suspended a player while they are on injured reserve. Last season Pittsburgh's Daniel Ekuale was suspended five games despite being out for the season. In 2024, Sam Williams of the Dallas Cowboys was suspended three games while being out for the year. It's certainly rare, but not unprescented.

Nacua was placed on injured reserve last week and was eligible to return for the December 20th game in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys. His minimum injured reserve absence will extend beyond his suspension. Nacua will also still be allowed at the facility for medical treatment for his knee injury that he suffered in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders.

Puka Nacua will still be allowed at the Rams team facility to rehab his knee and toe injuries during his suspension https://t.co/CKE56BjxHM — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) November 19, 2026

On New Year’s Eve, Nacua allegedly bit a woman on the shoulder. While Nacua hasn’t denied that he bit the woman, he has characterized the physical contact as “horseplay.” Following the incident, Nacua checked himself into a holistic rehab facility for a short stint and didn’t miss any of the Rams’ offseason program.

Nacua hasn’t been criminally charged, but the NFL doesn’t require criminal charges to suspend a player, but it doesn’t take a charge for the NFL to decide whether a player is worthy of being suspended. Late in the summer, Nacua’s civil trial was pushed to 2028.

Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Schefter reported that the NFL had been reviewing Nacua’s case. With the suspension now official, it's clear the NFL felt it had enough evidence to discipline Nacua without waiting for the civil trial. It’s also worth wondering if the NFL is close to a decision on Alaric Jackson following his off-field issues this summer. Jackson was arrested for felony domestic battery, although the charges were eventually dropped and the case was assigned to a pre-filing diversion program.

Nothing changes from the Rams' perspective. They were already planning on being without Nacua for the next three games. Had the NFL announced the suspension earlier in the season, the Rams could have been forced to play without Nacua for three additional games. Instead, the suspension overlaps with his injury recovery.

The Rams will hope to get Davante Adams back in the lineup for the Thanksgiving Eve game against the Green Bay Packers. Until Nacua is back, the Rams will continue relying on Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, and Tutu Atwell.