One area the Los Angeles Rams will need to improve in 2026 is special teams. An argument can be made that the Rams missed out on a trip to the Super Bowl in large part because of consistent special teams gaffes. With a new special teams coordinator in Bubba Ventrone joining the coaching staff, the Rams will hope for significant improvement.

Last season, special teams was a significant issue that cost the Rams multiple games. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, they had the game-winning kick blocked and returned for a touchdown. In the regular season loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was a punt return for a touchdown by Rashid Shaheed. During the playoffs, the Rams had a blocked punt that resulted in a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers and then a muffed punt that led to a touchdown against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

Ever since the Rams moved on from John Fassell, special teams has been widely overlooked by McVay. Following last season’s issues with the Rams ranking 26th in special teams DVOA and Chase Blackburn being fired midseason, it will be interesting to see if more focus is put on that phase of the game.

The Rams have already made adjustments this offseason with the hiring of Ventrone. Joe Cardona, who was with the New England Patriots, was signed in free agency. Linebacker Grant Stuard is set to replace Troy Reeder as the core special teams linebacker. Stuard was also with Ventrone with the Indianapolis Colts.

With that said, the Rams may look to put a priority on special teams in the draft which is something they did under Fassell. This is how the Rams ended up with Nick Scott and Ben Skowronek.

Special Teams Prospects for Rams to Watch

Returners

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

WR Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

WR Barion Brown, LSU

WR Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri

RB Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest

WR Zacchariah Branch, Georgia

WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

RB Adam Randall, Clemson

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

WR Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

If the Rams are looking to kill two birds with one stone, KC Concepcion makes a lot of sense in the first round. As mentioned, last season they were beaten by a deep threat who also returned punts in Shaheed with the Seahawks. Concepcion brings a similar skill set. Concepcion can win vertically and offers a lot as a receiver. At the same time, he averaged 17.7 yards per punt return last season and returned two for touchdowns. The Rams haven’t had that type of threat returning punts since Tavon Austin. Concepcion’s 17.7 yards per punt return ranked ninth in college football.

It’s hard to talk about a punt returner in this draft without mentioning Kaden Wetjen. Wetjen had four return touchdowns last year, including three punts. His 28.3 yards per punt return led college football. The issue with Wetjen is that he is a return specialist. With roster spots limited, even if the Rams place more emphasis on special teams, Wetjen will need to develop as a receiver. Barion Brown is worth bringing up as well as he had six kick retunr touchdowns in his carer.

Block Specialists

DL Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss

DL Wesley Williams, Duke

EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

EDGE Mikail Kamara, Indiana

EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

S Jakobe Thomas, Miami

WR Jeff Calewell, Cincinnati

Blocking a field goal or a punt can sometimes be attributed to luck. However, when it comes to Wesley Williams, it’s a skill. Williams had five blocked kicks at Duke, including four field goals. He played consistently on the punt coverage and field goal block units over the last three years. Williams will also add value on early downs in the run game as he develops as a pass rusher. Zxavian Harris is another player to watch as he had six career blocked kicks, four of which were field goals.

If the Rams draft an edge rusher, it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s Caden Curry. He’s an extremely versatile player that can move around on the defensive line. However, he also blocked two punts in his career. Curry had 608 special teams snaps in four years at Ohio State.

Core Special Teamers

LB Jimmy Rolder, Michigan

S Michael Taafe, Texas

WR Reggie Virgil, Texas Tech

LB Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma

LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

TE Matthew Hibner, SMU

EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College

The players on this list are guys that can become core special teams players. Rolder played 310 snaps on special teams in his career and it’s where he’ll find immediate success in the NFL as he develops. He plays with his hair on fire and with a lot of energy. Those two things are necessary on special teams. Owen Heinecke is another player who plays with a lot of effort on that side of the ball.

Reggie Virgil is another player to mention here. He didn’t play a lot of special teams at Texas Tech, but he was a core special teams player at Miami Ohio on the coverage units. Virgil has enough of a foundation to develop into a contributing wide receiver while he has an impact on special teams. If the Rams draft a tight end, a player that can contribute in the third phase of the game will be necessary. Taaffe is also worth mentioning here as he had 12 special teams tackles at Texas.

Coverage Units

S Dillon Thieman, Oregon

S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

WR Kendrick Law, Kentucky

CB Keionte Scott, Miami

WR Makai Lemon, USC

WR Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

Spears-Jennings had more than 250 snaps on the punt and kick coverage units during his time at Oklahoma. The Rams have a knack for developing safeties and Spears-Jennings provides immediate value on special teams.

The Rams have lacked good gunners on the punt coverage unit and this is where Kendrick Law provides value. Law was one of the better players in college football on the Kentucky punt coverage unit. This is exactly what the Rams should expect from a depth wide receiver.

Experienced Special Team Players

TE Josh Cuevas, Alabama

S Louis Moore, Indiana

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

TE Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M

RB J’Mari Taylor, Virginia

TE Sam Roush, Stanford

S Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa

Kenyon Sadiq wouldn’t be drafted in the first round to play special teams, but he does offer a lot of experience there. The Rams played Terrance Ferguson on special teams last year. If Sadiq can’t get on the field early, he would provide value on the coverage and field goal units.

If the Rams go tight end late in the draft, that player will be expected to play special teams. Roush has 529 snaps of special teams experience while at Stanford.