Top 25 Rams of 2026: Ranking Every Player Based on Impact

As the Los Angeles Rams head into the 2026 season, the primary goal will be to win a second Super Bowl while they still have Matthew Stafford as their quarterback. However, for the Rams to do that, they will need their top players to produce when it matters.

The Rams got good production from players like Stafford and Nacua last season. With that said, it was the pass rush and secondary on defense that let them down. Last week, the Rams started OTAs, and the rest of the offseason will be approached with the mindset of getting over the hump.

Every day over the next few weeks, we will unveil our ranking of the top 25 most important Rams entering the 2026 season. These are the players that will define and determine how far the Rams go.

Defensive Breakdown

Heading into 2026, the Rams will have some consistency on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula heads into his third season after being passed over for head coaching jobs during the last cycle. Shula helped elevate the defense in 2024, but they didn’t necessarily meet expectations last year.

In a sense, Shula had one arm tied behind his back with the lack of talent at cornerback. The Rams have given him talent at that spot by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. The hope now is that Shula can marry the pass rush and secondary together.

Offensive Breakdown

Last season, the Rams had one of the more dangerous offenses in the NFL. As the season progressed, the offense took on a new identity with 12 and 13 personnel and utilized the tight end position more. After drafting Max Klare, the Rams seem to be leaning into that identity in 2026.

While the Rams lost offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, they have kept many of the same faces on the coaching staff. Nate Scheelhaase was promoted to be the offensive coordinator with Dave Ragone as the co-offensive coordinator. The Rams also brought in Kliff Kingsbury to be the assistant head coach. Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams lead the offense, but the Rams will also need their tight ends to step up.

Special Teams Breakdown

With nearly every loss last season, you can point to a special teams gaffe. In both losses to the Seattle Seahawks, special teams cost them. Rashid Shaheed returned a punt for a touchdown in Week 16 to spark the comeback and then Xavier Smith muffed a punt that led to a touchdown in the NFC Championship game. Early in the season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Rams had two field goals blocked, including the game-winner. Special teams nearly cost them in the playoffs with a blocked punt against the Carolina Panthers.

The Rams kept Ethan Evans and Harrison Mevis but hired a new special teams coordinator in Bubba Ventrone. With Ventrone, the Rams will hope to get some consistency from the special teams unit. In free agency, the Rams signed Grant Stuard who will likely be a core special teams player.

Top-25 Rankings

No. 25: ….Coming Soon

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