The Los Angeles Rams have reached their bye week at 6-4, making this a good time to evaluate their 2026 rookie class. While the Rams have gotten some contributions from their younger players, they have once again taken a patient approach.

That makes evaluating this rookie class somewhat difficult. First-round quarterback Ty Simpson has yet to be active on gameday, while second-round tight end Max Klare has seen limited opportunities. However, the Rams have gotten some surprising contributions from an undrafted free agent. With 10 games in the books, let's hand out midseason grades for the Rams' 2026 rookie class.

QB Ty Simpson, 1st Round

Through the first 10 weeks of the season, quarterback Ty Simpson has yet to be active on gameday. That shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise considering how the Rams tend to bring their rookies along slowly and Stetson Bennett's experience gives him an advantage. Still, with the Rams leading 34-6 in the fourth quarter on Sunday, it would have been nice for their rookie quarterback to get some snaps.

There’s been a lot of discussion about how the Rams should have drafted a wide receiver with the 13th overall pick, especially given the injuries at the position. However, if Simpson works out, that remains the best pick in that spot. It’s hard to grade Simpson because he hasn’t played, but he seems to be following the development path that the Rams have set for him.



Grade: B

TE Max Klare, 2nd Round

Much like Simpson, it’s hard to fairly evaluate Klare. This is the spot where a discussion of whether the Rams should have taken a wide receiver instead makes the most sense. Klare is the TE5 on the roster and hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time.

Even still, the Rams are going to have some openings at tight end going into next season. Tyler Higbee could retire and both Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are set to be free agents. When Klare played in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers, his blocking in 13 personnel changed the game. The Rams may have a good player here, but the lack of opportunity has made this pick easier to criticize.



Grade: C-

OT Keagen Trost, 3rd Round

The issue with many of the Rams’ rookies is that they just haven’t played. Still, the Rams did bring Trost off of injured reserve when they were without Alaric Jackson for a game. That could signal that they are at least comfortable with him as a depth piece. With Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton out for the next few weeks, it will be interesting to see if the Rams give Trost an opportunity at guard or opt for a more experienced player while continuing to develop him at tackle.



Grade: B-

WR CJ Daniels, 6th Round

It wasn’t until last week against the Arizona Cardinals that the Rams finally got a good look at CJ Daniels. Daniels played 60 percent of the snaps and had one catch for 22 yards. Matthew Stafford also targeted Daniels in the red zone. As Daniels plays more, he should get more comfortable in the offense. There was a lot to like with Daniels in training camp and the preseason. We’ll see how much the Rams use him with Puka Nacua out until mid-December.



Grade: C

EDGE Wesley Bailey, UDFA

The Rams hit the jackpot with Wesley Bailey as an undrafted free agent. Any contribution from an undrafted free agent is positive. The fact that Bailey made the roster was impressive given how competitive it was. Bailey has two sacks and two forced fumbles this season. Last week against the Cardinals, he had an interception. With depth players like Josaiah Stewart and Desjuan Johnson, Bailey has earned a large role in the pass rush rotation.



Grade: A+

rush/drop ... right edge Wesley Bailey undercut ... saw it all the way pic.twitter.com/CGZteInqzJ — Jim Youngblood 53 (@53_jim70721) November 15, 2026

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