Rams Winners and Losers: Sean McVay's Masterclass, Blake Corum Shines in Blowout Win

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday to get their first division win of the season. It was a dominant performance as the Rams won 34-6. The defense allowed just six points and forced two turnovers while the Rams rushed for 202 yards. Let’s jump into this week’s winners and losers.

Winner: Sean McVay

Without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in the lineup, Sean McVay adjusted the offense. It’s sometimes taken for granted how difficult it can be to install a new personnel grouping in a week.Last season, the Rams did it against the Jacksonville Jaguars when they installed 13 personnel. Against the Cardinals, the Rams installed 20 personnel after only using it on six plays under McVay. The Rams also used six offensive linemen at times once Beaux Limmer took over at center. Sunday was a McVay masterclass.

Winner: DL Aaron Donald

It felt like it was only going to be a matter of time before Aaron Donald finally got his first sack since his return. For the first time since New Year’s Eve of 2023, Donald got a sack. He finished with 1.5 sacks, and with the monkey off his back, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the production continue. Donald has played well the last two weeks with Myles Garrett in the lineup and it’s easy to see him enjoying himself more.

Loser: WR CJ Daniels

This isn’t to say that Daniels didn’t play well. It’s possible we’re talking differently about his performance if Matthew Stafford hit him in the end zone. However, he finished with just one catch for 22 yards. He also had two pre-snap penalties, one of which took away a touchdown from Kyren Williams. There’s a lot to like about Daniels, but it was also easy to see why he hasn’t been on the field as often as some may have expected.

Winner: RB Blake Corum

It might be time to have a conversation about whether Blake Corum should be the lead ball carrier in the offense going forward. Over the last two weeks, it has been Corum who has provided a spark to the offense. Corum finished with 100 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown for a sixth straight game. It was also the sixth straight game that he’s had 50 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Winner: WR Xavier Smith

When the Rams cut Xavier Smith after Week 3, it was for the right reasons. Smith shouldn't be playing on special teams, but he does provide some value as a wide receiver. However, he does provide some value as a wide receiver and the advanced metrics support that. Smith caught a screen pass in his return and took it 20 yards to score his first career touchdown. It was easy to see how much the moment meant for him.

Loser: RB Kyren Williams

The Rams ran the ball 44 times. Blake Corum ran 17 times for 100 yards and Ronnie Rivers had 15 carries for 81 yards. Both Corum and Rivers averaged more than five yards per carry. Williams had 12 carries for 23 yards. When the Rams needed to close the game, they went to Rivers, who had 15 straight runs on the final drive. Williams is still important to the Rams’ offense, but he was the lone running back who didn’t have success on Sunday.

Winner: Offensive Line

A good day running the ball always points to the offensive line. It wasn’t easy against the Cardinals as the Rams lost Coleman Shelton and his backup Dylan McMahon. The Rams had Beaux Limmer at center and Bill Murray at left guard. For the most part, they also kept Matthew Stafford upright in the second half.

Winner: LB Shaun Dolac

It was once again in limited snaps, but it’s hard not to like what we’ve seen from Shaun Dolac this season. Dolac led the Rams with six tackles and had half a sack.Additionally, he forced a fumble by Carson Beck on fourth down, resulting in a turnover on downs. He’s currently behind Nate Landman and Omar Speights. However, when he’s been on the field, Dolac has done well.

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