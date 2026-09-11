10 Takeaways From the Rams’ Humbling Week 1 Loss to 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t have the performance they were hoping for in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. After showing up to Australia a little over 24 hours before the game, the Rams lost 27-7. To say the performance was disappointing would be an understatement. With Super Bowl expectations and talk about going undefeated, the performance on Thursday didn’t match that. Here are 10 takeaways from the Rams’ loss to the 49ers.

Myles Garrett Completely Neutralized

One of the biggest stories from the game was how Myles Garrett was completely neutralized by the San Francisco 49ers. Garrett didn’t record a single stat in the game. After trading Jared Verse and premium draft picks for Garrett, he had 0 sacks and 0 tackles. He had the same impact on the game as Aaron Donald, who didn’t make the trip.

There is certainly some context to add, as Garrett mentioned after the game that he felt pain in his knee. It’s the same knee that he and the Rams have been managing throughout training camp.

“I was a little bit more focused on myself and trying to stay healthy than what they were doing,” said Garrett.

That’s concerning if you’re the Rams given the investment in him and the impact they need him to make for the defense to hit its full potential.

Matthew Stafford Not Up to MVP Standard

Offensively, Matthew Stafford struggled as well. At the half, he was 4-for-11 for 65 yards. At one point, the Rams had a chance to take a commanding lead following Quentin Lake’s interception. However, on 3rd-and-10 and inside field goal range, Stafford threw an interception of his own. The passing game felt disjointed and out of sync for most of the game and Stafford is a big part of that.

“We just didn’t do things that we’re accustomed to doing,” said Stafford. “That’s just communication and operating. Too many times we’re on different pages…I have to be the guy to communicate all that stuff, so I gotta make sure I do a better job.”

Stafford finished with a passer rating of 61.2. It was his lowest passer rating in a game since 2018. It was also the first time Stafford had thrown an interception without a touchdown since the Rams lost to the Miami Dolphins in 2024. Stafford wasn’t up to the standard against the 49ers and needs to be better.

The Stars Didn’t Show Up

There will be a lot of talk about the Rams’ travel plans, but arguably the bigger story is the stars simply didn’t show up. The Rams have a top-heavy roster led by a handful of star players. Myles Garrett was completely neutralized, Matthew Stafford had his worst game in almost 10 years, Jaylen Watson was in coverage on two of Brock Purdy’s touchdowns, and Trent McDuffie was mostly a non-factor.

The Rams needed their stars to show up and they didn’t against the 49ers. As a team, they looked sluggish. NFL teams shouldn’t need a wake-up call, but hopefully this performance does that for this Rams team

Rams Pass Rush Was Nonexistent

One of the more concerning things about the defense was the lack of pass rush outside of Garrett. Coming into the game, the Rams felt good enough about their defensive line to leave Donald in Australia. However, they hit Brock Purdy only twice and the 49ers’ quarterback looked comfortable in the pocket most of the game once he settled in.

Kobie Turner didn’t have a single pressure and both Braden Fiske and Byron Young had just two apiece. This is a Rams defense built around their pass rush. For that group not to perform given the level of investment, it’s disappointing.

“I think they had a really good game plan,” said Turner after the game. “A lot of times they get the ball out quick. There's a couple of times they held on to the ball. We have to do a much better job of getting after the passer.”

Out of Purdy’s 34 passing attempts, 28 of them came within 10 yards. He was 11-for-12 behind the line of scrimmage. The 49ers came out with a game plan to negate the Rams’ pass rush, but they still have to do better in their other opportunities.

Second-Half Opening Sequence Changed the Game

Heading into the second half, the Rams trailed by three and were in good position to keep the game manageable. On the opening kickoff of the second half, Deebo Samuel returned the ball 45 yards, setting up a touchdown. While the Rams answered with a strong drive of their own, they were stopped at the one-yard line.

The defense then gave up a 99-yard touchdown drive. In that game sequence, the Rams went from being down three to down 17. Had the offense scored at the one, it’s still a three-point game. Instead, the next time they touched the ball, the Rams trailed by three scores.

“I think there were opportunities in the second half,” said McVay. “They did a good job getting the drive. We go right down the field. We don't get in on the QB sneak. Then things kind of just got out of hand from there.”

While an argument can be made that McVay should have kicked the field goal, it’s fair to trust the offense to score from one yard out. The bigger discussion is the play call. Matthew Stafford has lacked efficiency with the quarterback sneak in the past and it doesn’t seem like the best position to put your 38-year-old quarterback.

Tight Ends Were a Non-Factor

Heading into the season, there was some speculation that the Rams wanted to lean into 12 and 13 personnel with heavier tight end sets. The Rams ran 21 plays out of 13 personnel, but a tight end didn’t have a catch in the passing game until the third quarter. For as much talk of a breakout season for Terrance Ferguson, he was held without a catch.

For the most part, the Rams’ tight ends were a non-factor against the 49ers, which is disappointing considering how much the Rams have invested in that position. The Rams averaged 0.21 EPA per play out of 13 personnel compared to -0.66 EPA per play out of 11 personnel. The offense is built around the tight end position and they need to be a bigger part of the offense.

Rams Failed in All Three Phases

For as much as some may want to pin the loss on the defense, this was a total team loss. The defense certainly deserves a share of the blame. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula stuck to a zone defense after the team traded for man cornerbacks this offseason. Again, the pass rush was non-existent. Defensively, the Rams have to find a way to get a stop after the failed fourth down instead of giving up a 99-yard touchdown drive.

Offensively,it was Stafford’s interception in the first half and the failed fourth down that were the difference. For most of the day, the offense felt disjointed and out of sync. Special teams allowed the big kickoff return and the Rams were out-coached. The loss wasn’t on one particular unit. This was everybody.

Rams Looked Unprepared From the Start

A lot will be made about the Rams’ travel plans and there may be something there. From the get-go, the Rams seemed flat and not ready. The coaching staff and players may deny the effects of the travel, but the 49ers seemed more ready to go.

“I felt fine,” said Turner. “There's no excuse for how we go out and play. At the end of the day when the lights come on, when that whistle goes, it's about what we put out.”

Whether it was jet lag or something else, the Rams didn’t look ready to go against a division rival in Week 1. That part is highly concerning.

Sean McVay Humbled by Kyle Shanahan Again

While the Rams had won four of the last five games against the 49ers, Sean McVay has typically struggled against the 49ers. The Rams lost to the 49ers by 20 points in the season opener. To put that in perspective, they lost by a total of 17 points combined in their five regular season losses last season.

“This is a humbling day for us,” said McVay. “This is what can sometimes happen in sports. I love this locker room. The first thing that I'm going to look at is myself. I have to do a better job for our group collective, with our coaches, with our players. We'll look at this film and we'll get back to work because clearly that's obviously what we've got to do.”

Throughout his tenure, McVay has typically done well having his teams ready to go in Week 1. That’s what makes the loss to the 49ers so puzzling. It’s not just that the Rams lost. They were completely outclassed. For the talent on the roster, that’s a concern.

It’s Not Time to Panic…Yet

The loss on Thursday to the 49ers is certainly a case where multiple things can be true. Was it concerning and not to the standard that the Rams have set for themselves? Absolutely. At the same time, it’s one game out of 17. This is still a roster talented enough to win a Super Bowl. If they follow up this loss by coming out flat against the New York Giants, questions get to be asked.

However, it’s not time to panic just yet. If the Rams come out and play better next week against the Giants, all won’t be forgotten, but it will be much easier to feel good about them going forward. It’s a long season and this is just one of 17 games.

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