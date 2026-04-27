Projecting the Rams 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position

The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up the NFL Draft over the weekend, adding five players that they hope will have some impact and also become future contributors. While the Rams didn’t make any ‘win now’ type selections, it’s a testament to how strong the roster is. Let’s get to our first 53-man roster prediction as we head into the summer.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson, Stetson Bennett

The quarterback position is about as straightforward as it gets. Over the past few seasons, the Rams have kept three quarterbacks on the roster. Drafting Ty Simpson doesn’t change that.

Running Back (4): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Jarquez Hunter

It will be interesting to see what the Rams think about the running back position. They drafted Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round last year, but he didn’t contribute much. His roster spot is far from guaranteed. If Jordan Waters does well or Dean Connors shows he’s valuable, it could push Hunter off the roster.

Wide Receiver (6): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels, Konata Mumpfield

This is another one where the edge of the depth chart gets interesting. The Rams drafted CJ Daniels, who will have a chance to overtake Konata Mumpfield. However, does Mumpfield make it? Brennan Presley performed well in the preseason last year and could push for a roster spot.

Tight End (5): Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare

The Rams have five tight ends and it’s pretty set in stone. Players like Mark Redman, Rohan Jones, and Dan Villari will compete for a spot on the practice squad. While five tight ends may seem like a lot, the Rams could utilize more 13 personnel.

Offensive Line (9): Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, Beaux Limmer, David Quessenberry

Unlike past years, there is some more uncertainty at the bottom of the depth chart on the Rams offensive line. Experienced players such as Beaux Limmer and David Quessenberry should be the favorites. However, an undrafted free agent or player who has spent time on the practice squad could push either. Quessenberry likely makes it, but Limmer is on the bubble.

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac

There shouldn’t be any drama at linebacker. The Rams surprisingly didn’t draft one. Stuard and Dolac provide good depth and special teams value.

Defensive Line (6): Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, Tim Keenan III, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Ty Hamilton

One player to watch here will be Ty Hamilton. The Rams traded up for Hamilton last year, but he got pushed around in the run game during the season. Tim Keenan III was just drafted and also fills that role. The defensive line could get interesting.

EDGE (4): Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson

It was relatively surprising that the Rams didn’t add an edge rusher in the draft as depth. The Rams have a solid top three, but Desjuan Johnson moved from the defensive line to the edge last season. It seems that may be where he stays.

Cornerack (4): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace

The Rams prioritized cornerback in free agency by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. However, they still have an Emmanuel Forbes problem and Josh Wallace is the only experienced player behind him.

Safety (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

If there’s one position where the Rams have depth, it’s safety. The top four here will see significant playing time while Tanner Ingle plays on special teams. Nate Valcarcel performed well in the preseason last year and could push for a roster spot.

Specialists (3): Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona

After struggling on special teams last year and bringing in a new coordinator, it wouldn’t have been surprising to see the Rams make changes here. While they added Joe Cardona, Mevis and Allen remain consistent from last year’s unit.