Rams Add Defensive Line Depth With Final Pick, Select Tim Keenan III

The Los Angeles Rams have officially wrapped up their 2026 NFL Draft by taking Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III.

Keenan doesn’t fit the typical mold on the defensive line for the Rams, but he is someone that coaches can trust. He brings strength and discipline in the run game, but his lack of explosiveness and pass rush limit his upside.

He should be able to carve out a role as a player on early downs and provide nose tackle depth behind Poona Ford as Keenan is exactly what teams look for at the position. It’s also worth noting that Ford’s contract expires after 2027, but the Rams do have an out next season. Keenan should be able to compete with Ty Hamilton, who was drafted just last year. He may not be a high-impact player, but he can be counted on to do the dirty work in the middle of the defensive line. If Keenan can translate that reliability to the NFL level, he should have a strong chance to stick on the roster.

A three-year starter at Alabama, Keenan has started 37 games over the last three years. He hasn’t had much impact as a pass-rusher, but had 7.5 tackles for loss in 2024. Keenan has also played on the field goal block unit and blocked a punt last season for the Crimson Tide. Given the depth on the defensive line, Keenan may not contribute on defense early, but should be able to get on the field with special teams.

The Rams’ draft class starts and finishes in Alabama. After three days, the Rams drafted five players that include quarterback Ty Timpson, tight end Max Klare, offensive tackle Keagen Trost, wide receiver CJ Daniels, and Keenan.

When all is said and done, the Rams’ draft class may lack some of the immediate impact that some wanted. However, they added depth at key positions and focused on the future, and general manager Les Snead had a strong Day 3.. Keenan fits into that as the Rams have fielded one of the best defensive lines in the NFL in recent years.

With the draft over, the focus for the Rams will now shift to undrafted free agency. Given the strength of the roster, it would be surprising if the Rams signed a large class. However, this is an area where they’ve found consistent value. Players like Alaric Jackson and Omar Speights signed as undrafted free agents have emerged as regular starters.

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