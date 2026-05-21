Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Can Shaun Dolac Earn a Bigger Defensive Role?

The Los Angeles Rams typically haven’t invested in the linebacker position, finding value in overlooked players. They’ve gotten by with late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents at the position. Last offseason, the Rams signed Shaun Dolac out of Buffalo as an undrafted free agent and he found his way onto the roster.

Next up in our player preview series is linebacker Shaun Dolac.

2025 Season in Review

It was a mild surprise when the Rams cut fifth-round pick Chris Paul Jr. and kept Dolac at roster cutdowns before the season. However, Dolac impressed on defense throughout training camp and the preseason, earning his spot on the roster. Dolac primarily played special teams as a rookie, but did get an opportunity in Week 6 to play significant snaps.

In 35 snaps, Dolac was the seventh-highest rated linebacker for the week via PFF with a defense grade of 84.2. He excelled against the run and had five tackles. It was a sneak peek of what Dolac was capable of in a defensive role. While he went back to playing special teams the remainder of the season, he's someone to watch this summer.

Roster Battle

The Rams didn’t draft a linebacker and the only player they added was another undrafted free agent. Dolac should be favored to make the roster. Where this gets interesting is whether or not the Rams allow Dolac to compete with Omar Speights for a starting role on defense. Dolac’s 84.2 grade on defense via PFF was higher than any game in the regular season from Speights. Speights had more experience last year, but Dolac now has a full year in the system.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Quick Backside Pursuit to the Ball

Really wouldn't mind seeing more Shaun Dolac on the Rams defense.



He's so fast to the ball. Comes around the back side and he meets Jared Verse at Henry in the backfield. pic.twitter.com/uwIKvEocOt — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) October 13, 2025

One thing that was obvious with Dolac last season was that he was constantly near the ball. His speed to the ball was evident in his first significant snaps in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens. During the play above, Dolac chases the ball carrier from the backside of the play and still manages to be the first player to make the tackle.

Play 2: Good Eyes in Coverage

Just look how fast Shaun Dolac is to the ball.



The Rams UDFA LB reads Cooper Rush's eyes and is on Justice Hill as the ball arrives. pic.twitter.com/fOeDN49jm3 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) October 13, 2025

While it was a small sample against a Cooper Rush-led Baltimore Ravens offense, Dolac impressed in coverage. This is one area where he may have better instincts than Speights. It would be interesting to see him in a larger role against a better offense. Here, he reads Rush’s eyes and arrives at the receiver at the same time as the ball.

Play 3: Excellent Special Teams Player

Shaun Dolac at R1, makes the tackle

new kickoff rules make it hard to evaluate KO coverage but he gets in front of his guy, but I guess senses body position and throws #40 by THEN swims him to make tackle pic.twitter.com/gFImd0nK6n — Jim Youngblood 53 (@53_jim70721) August 18, 2025

Where Dolac really impressed last season was on special teams. He played significant snaps on the coverage units and ranked ninth in the NFL in special teams tackles. Even if Dolac doesn’t become a significant contributor on defense, he is a core special teams player.

Biggest Question: Can Shaun Dolac push Omar Speights for a Role on Defense?

The Rams clearly feel comfortable with who they have at linebacker. However, this is a very competitive group. While Speights may have the experience, Dolac is an exciting player and now has a full year in the system. Do the Rams allow these players to compete in training camp for the starting role next to Nate Landman? There’s a lot to like when it comes to Dolac’s game and an argument can be made that he’s better than Speights in some key areas. At the very least, having Dolac should push Speights to be the best version of himself.

2026 Outlook/Role

Realistically, Dolac will remain a key contributor on special teams as he was last season. Some may want Dolac to play over Speights, but in a Super Bowl season, the Rams may not be willing to make that move. At the very least, Dolac is a proven special teams player and that’s where his best role might be for 2026.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

It’s hard to see the Rams cutting Dolac, but it depends on how many linebackers the team decides to keep. There’s a chance that they only keep three after signing Grant Stuard in the offseason to replace Troy Reeder on special teams. Realistically, the Rams keep four. However, if Dolac’s level drops this summer and into the preseason, it’s possible that they would only keep three.



Chances: 9/10

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.