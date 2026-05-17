Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Wyatt Bowles Could Be Rams’ Next OL Project

When it comes to the offseason and training camp, it’s always interesting to see which under-the-radar or unknown player stands out and makes the roster. The Los Angeles Rams have had success developing these types of players in recent years, turning them into key depth or starters.

Heading into his second season is former Utah State offensive lineman Wyatt Bowles. Bowles signed last season as an undrafted free agent and is once again set to compete this summer. He’s next in our player preview series.

2025 Season in Review

Bowles spent the entirety of the 2025 season on the practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent. He played the most preseason snaps for any Rams offensive lineman last year, appearing in all three games. Bowles played center and left guard, showing versatility.

Roster Battle

It’s going to be difficult for anybody at the bottom of the depth chart on the offensive line to make the roster. The Rams have their starting five and their key depth is pretty set. However, the Rams like to keep a few players on the practice squad to develop. With that said, there will be a lot of competition for those spots this summer. Dylan McMahon is in his third season while the Rams signed Chad Lindberg and Austin Blaske as undrafted free agents.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Showing Good Strength Inside

Talked a lot about Rams RB Blake Corum's shiftiness this offseason. That's on display here. Really nice cutback on the second clip to get 11.



Also a shoutout to Wyatt Bowles (No. 60). He's quietly been playing well. pic.twitter.com/QtnQNHGzxy — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) August 18, 2025

While Bowles may just be 300 pounds, he showed good strength at guard last season. On the plays above, Bowles uses his strength to seal off the cutback lane for Corum.

Play 2: An Underrated Player to Watch

left guard Wyatt Bowles takes the blitzing LBer to his knee pic.twitter.com/NsgrG6WaLi — Jim Youngblood 53 (@53_jim70721) August 19, 2025

Last year during the preseason, most of the attention was on Willie Lampkin. However, Bowles had a strong preseason as well and flew under the radar. Once again, it was his strength that really stood out in all three games, especially in the run game. If he can continue developing in pass protection, the Rams might have a good depth piece in Bowles.

Play 3: A Mauler in the Run Game

Wyatt Bowles started today’s Pre-Season game for #RamsHouse at Center.



A great showing for the UDFA, punctuated by an impressive 4th down, pushing back multiple Browns defenders for the successful QB sneak. pic.twitter.com/jKn4eqk8ad — Utah State Filmroom (@usufilm) August 24, 2025

Through the first two weeks of the preseason, Wyatt Bowles didn’t allow a single pressure in pass protection. However, where he really stood out was in the run game. Bowles was someone who played with a nasty attitude at Utah State with great power to finish. That’s something that he consistently showed in the preseason.

Biggest Question: Can Wyatt Bowles Separate Himself on the Practice Squad?

Again, Bowles’ most likely outcome for 2026 is landing on the practice squad. However, the Rams brought in some competition this offseason with two players from North Carolina. With a year of experience in the offense, can Bowles do enough to separate himself and remain one of the Rams’ top developmental offensive linemen?

2026 Outlook/Role

The Rams The Rams will continue to develop Bowles and hope that he progresses similarly to Justin Dedich. Dedich was also signed as an undrafted free agent and has earned a spot on the roster as interior depth with guard and center versatility. That is Bowles’ eventual ceiling. However, looking at 2026, the hope will be that he can continue to develop and once again earn a spot on the practice squad.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

It’s going to be very difficult for Bowles to make the final roster. Justin Dedich proved his value last season and the Rams drafted Keagen Trost to provide offensive line depth. There is a chance that Bowles could outplay Beaux Limmer and take his spot. However, the primary focus for Bowles will be to compete with Lindberg and Blaske for a spot on the practice squad. If he can do that, Bowles becomes one of the first offensive linemen that the Rams can call up in case of injury.



Chances: 3/10

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